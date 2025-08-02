Ben Lowry: ​How wise were the ancient Irish about the autumnal month of August

Clouds over Eastney in Portsmouth, Southsea on Thursday. August can be chilly and begins to get dark. Pic: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

​Only in the last year or two did I learn that the ancient Irish considered February to be the start of spring and August to be the start of autumn.

​How wise they were!

I am conscious of the fact that, in my regular writings on the seasons and the weather, I say how much I enjoy the shortest day, December. Then my love for January, and the return of light. And my fondness for March. April, May. June of course. Even July.

It must seem as if I love all the months. But I don’t.

The first one I dislike is August. It can be marvellous at this time in Northern Ireland – warm and summery.

But it can also be depressing and autumnal and grey – as indeed the weather has been in late July this year (although I don’t complain after such a stunning spring and early summer).

August can be chilly and has that back-to-school feel that I can’t have been alone in disliking as a boy.

It is, above all, the month when daylight starts to recede rapidly.

At the start of August, the sun rises at 530am and sets at 9.30pm – the days are still wonderfully long. But by the end of the month the darkness has encroached by more than an hour at each end.

And the days are further shrinking by rapid rate each week, with the gloomy autumn equinox near.