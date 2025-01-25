Ben Lowry: I am not a fan of Donald Trump but at least he isn't appallingly weak like us

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order regarding cryptocurrency in the White House on Thursday, like other policy orders he signed on matters such as immigration and DEI (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Simon Harris said of his meeting with Hilary Benn that they “discussed the ongoing work towards repealing and replacing the UK Legacy Act”.

And all this while Dublin has the sheer nerve to sue the UK for its proposed partial amnesty for Troubles killers when Ireland itself operates a flagrant, but informal, amnesty for IRA terrorists within its territory. Yet all we ever hear in return from Hilary Benn and Keir Starmer is gushing towards Irish leaders.

Now just imagine this for a moment in a parallel, imaginary situation with Donald Trump.

Imagine a situation in which Mexican terrorists, who felt that – for example – the US state of New Mexico was historically part of Mexico and should again be, and had waged violence for decades to achieve such a change in jurisdiction from the US to Mexico.

Imagine then that the US had responded mildly to such a terrorist threat, almost never killing the Mexican terrorists, and watching them return to Mexican territory after attacks, from where the Mexican authorities would not extradite them.

This is all impossible to imagine, not only under Donald Trump as president but anyone else for that matter. Americans at no point in their history would accept such a terrorist threat, and would not react as softly to such as the UK did to the IRA attacks in Northern Ireland. Americans sure as heck would not have good relations with Mexico if it harboured such terrorists.

But then imagine that, for some inexplicable reason, a softer America had in fact decided to go against its own instincts to protect its citizens robustly, and had instead chosen to see off terrorists gently over three decades by trying to outwit them, defeating them through patience and use of intelligence and informers, and pretty much never killing the terrorists.

Then imagine that, many years after a peace deal with the Mexican terrorists and those Americans in New Mexico who wanted to stay in the US, a peace deal overseen by Mexico and America, a legacy process began to emerge – looking back at the violent years – in which for some reason the mostly law-abiding American security forces faced by far the greatest number of investigations, while Mexican terrorists somehow kept evading scrutiny.

Then consider that, in this imaginary scenario, American leaders – in a panic to protect their soldiers and police from retrospective prosecution and/or humiliation, often at the behest of sympathisers for the Mexican terrorists – then decided to grant an amnesty to all past killers, be they Mexican terrorists or former members of the US security forces who might have killed people outside of the law during the violent years.

Finally, imagine that the Mexico that had harboured the Mexican terrorists, and continued to allow them to escape retrospective justice by residing in Mexico, then had the audacity to sue America for its amnesty legacy plan.

I write this at such length because we all know that this would be impossible in the US. The country would implode before its citizens or leaders would countenance such unpardonable weakness towards past terrorists and their helpers.

Yet that is the situation that we continue to accept, with barely a whimper, in Northern Ireland.

I am no fan of Donald Trump. I think in fact his pardons for the January 6 rioters were simultaneously predictable and outrageous, and once again raise real fears about the future of the rule of law under his presidency.

At the same time, while I almost marvel in disbelief at the unpardonable weakness of our leaders in both the main parties in London (Labour is far worse, but the Tories were appallingly weak) towards former IRA terrorists and the Irish government with regard to legacy, it is a joy to see an American leader push back against liberal idiocy in the US.

I can only hope that at long last he regains control of US borders, that he succeeds in his pushback against positive discrimination in the name of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), and that he continues to achieve energy security and self sufficiency for a country as geographically vast as the United States.

And I welcome the fact that America has a leader that would not even countenance the betrayal of American state forces who have battled terrorism in the feeble way that we have done with our own security forces.