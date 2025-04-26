Ben Lowry: ​It is only when Kneecap upset Israel that they faced trouble

DJ Provai from Kneecap in a republican balaclava. Imagine a band wearing a loyalist one (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

​Imagine for a moment that there was a rap band from a loyalist part of west or north Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Imagine that one of their members was always draped in a black balaclava as a knowing reference to loyalist terrorists.

Imagine that this character in the band called himself, say, DJ UVF/da.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imagine then that this rap band, spewing out anti Irish slogans and bile, toured Britain and Ireland, then Europe and America.

And then imagine that this was all met as some huge jape, and indeed the band was received to cheering crowds in Northern Ireland, the Republic, and also at some of the biggest rock and pop festivals in Britain and abroad, such as Glastonbury.

Then try to imagine that no-one in nationalist Ireland said a whisper about this taunting of them. Not a squeak of protest. That they all took on the chin this obscene mockery and this grotesque bad humour around the spectacle of murderous paramilitaries.

Imagine at most rolled their eyes in silent disapproval at that disgusting and terrifying symbol of loyalist terrorism, the black balaclava, and all its associations with loyalist violence, which – in case anyone has forgotten – so often meant roaming around areas to find a Catholic civilian in which to plant bullets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course this is impossible to imagine. The rap band would have been blacklisted in Britain and Europe and America. Anyone in those overseas locations who was unaware of the meaning of the loyalist associations would quickly be made aware

Jon Boutcher would have been out of the traps to make sure he wouldn’t tolerate it such triumphalism of hate in its purest form. The Equality and human rights commissions would have had things to say. The Alliance Party would have raised outraged protest at every juncture. There might even have been prosecutions.

Unionists would have condemned it as in appropriate. The main UK political parties would have done the same, and – if in government – would have made clear they were finding ways to stamp it out.

And as for a mainstream Irish nationalism that has become increasingly silent about past IRA terror, even those heroic nationalist parties who bitterly, and at personal risk, campaigned on the doorsteps against that paramilitary group but who raise not a murmur now about the Provo past: my, how they would have howled at this loyalist rap band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every political party in Dublin would have been up in arms about this proof of unionism supremacism and violent triumphalism and sectarian hate. Their ever interfering Irish American pals would have stepped in to demand a ban on all shows involving such.

So did any of this happen in reverse?

No. Not a word was said as Kneecap toured to international acclaim, shouting that republican slogan Tiocfaidh ár lá. As their crowds launched into that fashionable cross-border pro provo chant, Ooh ah up the ra

As they were nominated for or won awards. As UK TV presenters gushed about them as they won at the Baftas. As DJ Provai, his balaclava in green, white and gold, lest anyone think it was anything other than a republican symbol, actually had the nerve to set foot in a court in such an outfit.

When Kemi Badenoch tried to stop funding for Kneecap on the bungled grounds that they oppose the UK itself, she was hit with an immediate writ. And the spineless Labour government, which never openly stands up to the IRA and Sinn Fein on legacy, discontinued any challenge to that legal action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I say, by the way, that her grounds of opposition were bungled because she must have been unaware that anti UK groups in this province are lavishly funded by the ever generous national government. The paymasters seem still not to have clicked that this largesse doesn’t diminish hatred of Britain one iota. Ms Badenoch seemed not to know about lawfare in NI, and how no-one dares ever take on the republican juggernaut.

No, Kneecap and their grotesque joke encountered the odd searching BBC interview but more often positive coverage, including BBC presenters saying they could not wait to see the film.

The only sustained scepticism they faced was in this small paper. That brave critic of so-called ‘punishment’ beatings Prof Liam Kennedy wrote in protest on these pages. You will see on p6 that their manager vowed never to speak to us. At one point we were threated with being sued over the section in which a story on Kneecap was placed.

And then what happened? Kneecap said stuff such as Up Hamas. And suddenly everyone came down on them.