Ben Lowry: Ken Reid was an inspiration - a newspaper man who overcame his nerves to conquer TV

An order of service for the veteran newspaper journalist turned UTV political editor Ken Reid at St Patricks Church in Ballymena, Co Antrim on Thursday November 28, 2024. Photo: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

On Thursday I was at Ken Reid’s funeral at St Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Ballymena.

The BBC Northern Ireland reporter Mark Simpson gave an excellent tribute to the former UTV political editor, which we have reproduced in full in our weekend News Letter (click here to read it in full).

Mark knew Ken better and for longer than I did. They bonded working together in the 1990s on the Stormont talks that led up to the Belfast Agreement.

Even so, I bumped into Ken countless times over the last quarter century.

I would make two observations.

One is that I did not realise until his death the extent to which he had been a newspaper man. Mark talks about bringing him an Irish Times and a News Letter to hospital, and others have told me of his love for reading papers.

But while I certainly knew that Ken had worked at the News Letter (in fact we had talked about his time here) I had not realised that he spent almost 20 years on newspapers before he went into television. He joined this title in the 1970s, then joined the Sunday paper that we started, the Sunday News.

It was as sports editor there that he got to know the rugby fraternity so well, accompanying them to cover games. Then he moved to the other end of his island to join the Cork Examiner.

The other observation that intrigues me about Ken is that he was so entrenched in the newspaper world he had no desire to go into broadcasting.

In fact, he made that change from page to screen by chance. UTV needed someone to speak about a political development in Cork and got Ken, who would only do so if his face did not appear on camera. In other words he was nervous.

Then the second time they needed a reporter in Cork he was more confident, and spoke on camera.

The rest, as the cliche goes, is history.

This initial reticence resonates very strongly with me, because I too was a reticent broadcaster when I did my first radio appearances in 2015.

Broadcasting is very tough, and full of perils and unexpected surprises. It is a very, very hard thing to do well. I find writing, even at speed, much simpler. For years I dreaded appearances on radio and TV.

Even now, having done many of them, I am tense.

So it was a revelation, and indeed an inspiration, to me that Ken had once been nervous too. He made it look so natural. That ease, indeed, was his hallmark.

Another way to illustrate that is as follows: I began working on newspapers at News International in London in the 1990s. When I moved to the Belfast Telegraph in 2000, Ken was such an established and respected face at UTV that I did not at first realise that he had ever been anything other than a broadcaster. But at that stage he had done far more time on papers, 17 years from 1977 to 1994, than he had done on TV, only six.

Yet he seemed as if he had been broadcasting since his youth.