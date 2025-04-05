Ben Lowry: Sean ​Brown ruling must be appealed to UK Supreme Court

The NI courts in their interpretation of Article 2 of ECHR are driving the legacy imbalance. Picture Google

​This week I wanted to write about the Irish language row at Grand Central station, and what I think it symbolises.

​If unionists demanded cultural markers with which nationalists are uneasy at the new station there would be transatlantic fury. It would be seen as the final proof of Protestant bigoty. Yet when they oppose this costly and calculated plan, it is unionists – not the instigators of the controversial idea – who are again the bigots.

But I will write about Gaelic, and the provocative way that it is being used, even prior to an Irish language commissioner, again.

Instead I want to return to the legacy scandal. It is a crisis, and one that somehow managed to get even worse since my column last week.

On Thursday the Northern Ireland Appeal Court in effect ordered the government to hold a public inquiry into the atrocious murder of the GAA official Sean Brown in Bellaghy in 1997.

The judgement will have enormous ramifications for how the past is examined, and is a test moment for the UK government and whether it is simply going to submit to the NI courts, who have become arguably the prime movers in the increasingly stark imbalance in how the past is being examined.

There are now four judges – Mr Justice Humphreys in the original legal case, then Ms Justice Keegan, Mr Justice Treacy and Mr Justice Horner in the appeal – who have unanimously said there must be a public inquiry into Mr Brown’s murder. The ruling has sent shockwaves through groups and politicians and observers who already think that legacy is being investigated in ways that will lead to vastly greater scrutiny of the UK security forces who prevented civil war (a point I keep making, but which is obviously true but largely ignored) than of the terrorists who carried out 90% of the Troubles killings.

But the culpability of terrorists, mostly republican, is far greater than that 90% statistic implies, because most security force killings were legal. Or so the UK legal system would once have said. But that cannot be taken for granted, because Mr Justice Humphreys’ inquest ruling against the SAS at Clonoe means that even the most obviously justified of state killings – that of a fanatical heavily armed IRA gang on a murder mission – will now be judged illegitimate.

Gradually the next part of the republican strategy to rewrite the past will become evident: the vicious killings by loyalists of Catholic civilians for being Catholic will all attract claims of collusion between loyalist and state forces. Thus the UK will be responsible for the 30% of overall Troubles killings by loyalists, as well as the 10% state killings. But even after that distortion, the UK will only be responsible for 40% of historic violent deaths.

The final way of pushing Britain past the 50% level, and make it the main culprit of the Troubles, is to blame the security forces for letting atrocities go ahead, or even helping the IRA to carry them out. These sorts of vile claims are emerging more and more. It is why I think that the Omagh bomb inquiry (in effect ordered by Mr Justice Horner) was such a mistake. It will, even if it emphasises that the Real IRA mass murderers were to blame, by highlighting failures to prevent the attack inadvertently plant the idea in people’s heads that in fact the RUC and UK intelligence services were as, or maybe even more, responsible.

The order of a public inquiry into Mr Brown’s murder will greatly perpetuate the legacy imbalance. His murder was heinous, and so almost no-one has criticised Thursday’s ruling because they are afraid of seeming to be denying the Brown family justice (who have, like so many families, suffered terribly).

But if the Labour government does not challenge this ruling at the Supreme Court, and, if they fail there, change the law to prevent Article Two of the European Convention of Human Rights being interpreted by Belfast judges in a way that is leading to this travesty of how legacy is being examined, they will – by allocating many millions of pounds to this one particular murder, months after they ordered a multi-million pound inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane, which has already had millions spent – be betraying that army of victims of republican terror who await truth or justice.

They are by far the largest group of victims, despite the distortions cited above.