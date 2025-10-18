Ben Lowry: Stark double standards against unionists have been highlighted by the Irish language street sign row in east Belfast

While defacing the dual language sign in Shandon Park was wrong, the Irish signage was opposed by a massive three quarters of residents who replied to a survey about it

The Irish language sign row has highlighted double standards towards unionists, including from police.

Nationalists, led by Sinn Fein but also supported by Alliance, introduced what I believe was a provocative Gaelic signage policy in NI’s capital city Belfast some years ago. Now the full nature of that policy is panning out as it was obvious it would, yet – incredibly – unionists have been blamed for sectarianism in opposing a policy that was itself highly tribal.

The first double standard was republicans introducing a clearly divisive policy that street signs would become dual language if 15% of residents in a street supported it when surveyed, even if 85% of people in the road opposed it – something that would not be tolerated in reverse.

The second double standard was that police rushed to describe the vandalism of such a sign in Shandon Park in east Belfast (which 75% of those who responded to the survey opposed), as “hate motivated”. This was picked up by the BBC and everyone as a story of apparently straightforward loyalist hatred.

To understand the first double standard, imagine what would have happened if Belfast had introduced a policy that introduced unionist symbolism in signs with a mere 15% support. There would be an immediate, cross-border outcry – in fact an international one because Irish American politicians would soon have become involved, accusing unionists of triumphalism. Conservative politicians in London would have been swift to condemn such a policy, let alone Labour ones.

And in the event of this imaginary scenario, in which unionists were able to put up unionist symbolism with 15% support, there is no possibility that any of the above mentioned groups of politicians, or indeed the media, would have depicted the inevitable outraged nationalist reaction (including certain vandalism, and possible public unrest) as sectarianism. It would be the people who came up with such a triumphalist plan who would at once be depicted as sectarian. Any nationalist vandalism would barely be mentioned, and seen as the fault of unionist provocateurs.

To understand the second double standard, consider a question that we put to police. We were not aware of them ever having put out a press release describing the defacing of a sign that says Northern Ireland (in which the Northern is scrubbed out) or Londonderry (in which the London is scored out) as “hate motivated”, as they did over Shandon Park. But we knew we might have missed such a release over the years, so we asked the police on Monday if they had done so.

They effectively ignored our query in their reply, and continued to appeal for information over what they again called the “hate motivated” attack in Shandon Park.

So think about this two tier policing, and two tier media coverage:

Scores of signs in the west of NI, perhaps hundreds, have been defaced by nationalists, signs that merely seek to use the accurate names of places, including the name of Northern Ireland, an entity that was recognised by everyone in the 1998 Belfast Agreement that nationalist Ireland never ceases to cite. Signs such as ‘Welcome to Northern Ireland’ might remind republicans of the current outworkings of the principle of consent, and so be irritating for them to behold, but they are hardly more controversial than Irish signs in areas where the overwhelming majority of residents oppose them. Yet police cannot point us to a single instance of them having called such vandalism “hate motivated” (I think it is safe to conclude that this is because they have not done so).

Far from being embarrassed at their own implied admission of double standards, police reiterated their use of “hate motivated” in Shandon Park.

I deplore any vandalism, of signs or other public property. But I also condemn Belfast’s Irish sign policy. Two years ago I wrote an article describing it as ‘extremist and divisive’. I now describe it as a ‘extremist, divisive and sectarian’.