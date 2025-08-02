Ben Lowry: The former PSNI officer Jon Burrows is a welcome addition to our local politics

Jon Burrows, a former head of discipline in the PSNI, has been almost alone in bravely challenging policing various scandals since he left the service. Picture by Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

​The Ulster Unionist Party this week chose Jon Burrows to be its new MLA for North Antrim.

Mr Burrows, while still young (in his 40s) has had a distinguished career in policing, having risen to become head of discipline in the PSNI, which he left some years ago.

He will be a huge addition to Stormont, not just in light of that career experience but because he has already proven himself a sharp observer and critic of policing and other matters.

In fact he has single handedly challenged a number of policing scandals which had otherwise not been properly scrutinised, and indeed had not in fact much been discussed, that show how needed he will be in politics. I write more on those further down this article.

The struggle to attract talent into politics is by no means limited to Northern Ireland. There is a widespread sense that Westminster MPs are not of the same calibre as they once were, including at cabinet level. And the same sense in the US. If a wealthy nation of 70 million people, the UK, and an even richer one of 300 million people, the US, find it hard to attract able politicians then who can be surprised the Northern Ireland does even more so?

We are a province with a population akin to that of Kent. We have multiple main parties at Stormont, and there is – or at least once was – an extra layer of risk involved in going into public life in a society as divided as ours has been.

In fact, I would say that our representation has been surprisingly impressive in light of those handicaps to politics in NI.

Even so, the various parties have struggled to find leaders from a small pool of possible candidates.

We have then made things all the more difficult with some of our daft rules on double jobbing. For example, you can be a councillor and also a dustbin man or a dentist (or almost any other job) but you cannot be a member of the Stormont assembly and an elected member of a local council, despite the fact that an MLA should have skills that are highly relevant to councils.

These bans were introduced partly to get more people into politics but in fact have led to the reverse – eg situations in which a candidate has lost in one particular elected forum and not been able then to stand for another forum until there is another election. Thus, rather than wait around for years until such an election, some good politicians have had to leave politics altogether in order to make a living. We do not have enough good politicians to be able to absorb such losses.

Whenever I discuss the shortcomings of politicians, I always want to acknowledge two key points.

The first is that there are, whatever the overall failings, scores of dedicated and competent and committed politicians. We are very fortunate to have such people, many of who were very brave earlier in their careers, ignoring threats to them from terrorists. Modern politicians often endure appalling abuse online.

The second point I make is that the failings are not merely down to politicians. They are principally down to society at large, in particular the professional classes, who are often quite selfish. They pursue, in many cases, money to an unhealthy degree, while not giving back to public life.

The wider public is also so scathing about politicians that it means fewer and fewer people want to go into it.

Some years ago I talked to an English Tory MP who said that he was not particularly upset when he lost his seat because the pay was modest when weighed up against the incessant abuse that he and his colleagues had received, including hateful messages and threats.

This is a problem for the entire western world. The system of a free press and full-franchise democracy has been a remarkable one that has helped to produce wealthy and open societies that we will miss very badly indeed if voting is seen to fail as a system of choosing governments and – like Hong Kong – autocratic systems take over. I get the sense that people in Europe and America, as they sympathise with barbarians like Hamas, have no clue how privileged we are.

With regard to Mr Burrows, he was almost alone in highlighting the nationalist scapegoating of two PSNI officers on the Ormeau Road who rightly challenged a gathering during covid rules, then the lies of a fantasist ‘Sean’ about sectarianism in the police, and also the extraordinary way in which the police ombdudsman was allowed to stay in post during an investigation into an incident at her home.

He was alone, yet he kept speaking up. It is very good that he is now entering Stormont.