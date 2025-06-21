Ben Lowry: ​You do not need to be religious to know that a very late abortion is deeply wrong

It is hard to find doctors who will perform abortions after 16 weeks, because it is so horrifying, let alone abortions at twice that gestation or later

​We report today religious concerns, even horror, at the two key votes in Westminster this week on assisted dying and abortion.

We will always give space to such concerns, which are increasingly marginalised in much of the western world.

Here in Northern Ireland, we have far higher levels of Christian faith than in rest of UK. But I am very concerned that there is almost an assumption that people who are irreligious are pro abortion and pro assisted dying (which I prefer to call assisted suicide). Why is this?

I want to advance some basic, non religious arguments in this column. As it happens I am someone who would have once supported the changes that Westminster adopted this week, but find the assisted suicide vote very troubling, and the abortion one vile. I am also someone who is much less certain in religious faith than are the critics we run on these pages.

The abortion vote is horrifying because it, in effect, makes it permissible for a mother to kill her foetus up to the point of birth. There will, however, still be a prohibition on getting assistance in this. Stella Creasy, one of the Labour MPs behind the change, was disappointed. She wanted it to go further, so that the whole process of procuring an abortion, in terms of wider assistance, was decriminalised. This would mean that there was essentially no sanction for such a termination, thus almost legalising it.

Facilitating an abortion so late in a pregnancy is is so obviously wrong, so obviously disgusting, that I do not think you need to believe that life is ordained by God to feel so. Almost all adults who are atheist accept that infanticide is wrong – killing a child just after birth. They don’t need a religious faith to know that.

It is a human intuition we all have. Or almost all of us, and people who do not are widely seen as deeply disturbed. That intuition is why people across the world, of all faiths and none, do not kill people merely because they dislike or even despise them.

I have read that it is very hard to find doctors to carry out abortions after 16 weeks. Such abortions are rare, and very small in number. But I think it is clear why doctors will not do it – such a termination is quite complicated and violent, because it involves ending a very advanced human life. Consider then the utter revulsion that almost everyone would feel at carrying out the even more difficult process of killing a foetus at twice that age, 32 weeks, when it is easily capable of living outside the womb, let alone seven weeks after that (a day or two before birth).

This is why I reach for vocabulary such as obscene to describe such an act.

It is contemptible to argue that this is only a matter for the mother to decide, that is only a matter for what are called ‘reproductive rights’. You do not need to have a belief in a deity to see that such a termination is manifestly and deeply, deeply wrong. To support such an act is to say that the emerging human life has no rights whatsoever, until the moment of birth when suddenly its right to life is as precious as yours or mine, as adults.

The political trend away from abortion in America is not caused by greater religious faith, which is in slow decline. It is caused by improved technology that shows us what a foetus is like at 13 weeks, and enables us to think more carefully about what is entailed in a termination at that stage, let alone at twice or three times that gestation.

As to assisted suicide, there are a few key points in this.

I often remember something my dad, a cancer doctor said, in a debate on euthanasia in Belfast more than a decade ago. He said that out of many terminal patients that he had, very few wanted to bring forward their death, even when quality of life became very poor. I do not recount that observation to deny that there are many people who suffer terribly at end of life, but rather to say that the situation of someone being kept alive against their dearest wishes is perhaps rarer than we think.

Doctors in any event are well skilled at withdrawing assistance and letting someone die. That is very different to killing them actively.

And a final obvious point on this. Some people do not care for, or show much interest in, their elderly relatives, except perhaps for things such as their money. We all know this is wrong yet we also know that such cynicism can be a feature of human nature.

And so we all know, in our bones, that some people will feel under pressure to assent to their death when they don’t really want to. And most of us, religious or not, have a sense of how wicked it would be for the state to facilitate that.