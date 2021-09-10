Calling all innocent Troubles victims and survivors – SEFF now has an eastern office

The mangled remains of a vehicle in which six soldiers had been travelling, after taking part in a fun run in Lisburn, 1988

In attendance were representatives of the Victims and Survivors Service, Victims Commission, partner organisations, church reps (Catholic and Protestant), reps from political parties (including Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who had flown back from Westminster to attend), and members of the police Legacy Investigations Branch.

And, most importantly, there were victims and survivors from across the Lisburn and wider east region.

It was another milestone in the development of the SEFF organisation, as we formally launch a physical office presence in our East Region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEFF has a substantive membership within the region, and it was necessary for us to offer an outreach service, ensuring that victims/survivors can receive the full benefits of SEFF’s support services.

Lisburn and the broader hinterlands is an area that has not had any real focus down the years in terms of services for victims and survivors of The Troubles.

There is immense potential to service unmet need and to afford opportunities to many who have felt forgotten to belatedly have access to the supports that others across Northern Ireland are able to receive.

The launch was very much a victim-centred occasion, with direct innocent victims and survivors of both republican and loyalist terrorism forming the crux of the programme.

In terms of our presence in Lisburn and the east of the country, we are not soloists, we want to be part of a choir which delivers for innocent victims/survivors of terrorism across the country.

We will strive to work with likeminded organisations and individuals in best effecting change for those who we should all feel privileged to serve. Our core concern and interest is that services are provided for the innocent victims and survivors of terrorism.

To contact SEFF, phone (028)67 723 884 and then select option two, or email [email protected]

Kenny Donaldson is director of services for the South East Fermanagh Foundation

More from the News Letter:

NI High Street voucher scheme: ‘What is point of giving public free £100 just to spend on weekly Tesco shop?

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.