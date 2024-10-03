Dan Boucher: Lessons from America – why mutual enforcement is now urgent and the sensible way forward

The upcoming Stormont vote suspends the 52-year-old Stormont convention prohibiting majority voting on matters of great controversy; a protection we have not lived without since the days of the old Parliament of Northern Ireland

First, it suspends the 52-year-old Stormont convention prohibiting majority voting on matters of great controversy; a protection we have not lived without since the days of the old Parliament of Northern Ireland.

Second, it pretends to give effect to democracy while actually facilitating its negation, effectively asking MLAs to vote to renounce the rights of their constituents to be represented in the making of the laws to which we are subject in some 300 areas for between six to eight years.

In seeking to come to terms with what is really at stake, we are immediately confronted by the difficulty that what is proposed is without precedent and so it is not possible to consider how this has played out elsewhere.

Having said that, however, there are some parallels in the history of the founding of the United States that are relevant, not least because of the leading role played by Ulster-Scots in that endeavour, as recorded by the Belfast News Letter at the time.

Although technically the United States of America came into being as a sovereign state as a result of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 1776, there is an important sense in which it began to become a politically existing community in its own right in the preceding years, courtesy of the response of colonists to a series of laws that were imposed on them by the UK Parliament in which they had no representation.

This culminated in their response to the Tea Act of 1773 which gave the East India Company the right to sell tea direct to the people of the American colonies, waiving all customs duties and thereby undermining local tea merchants.

On December 16, 1773 a group called the Sons of Liberty, in which Ulster Scots played a prominent role, repudiated the act directly by forcing entry onto three ships from Great Britain, seizing their cargo of tea and, instead of making off with it, throwing the tea into Boston Harbour.

In saying ‘no’ to the injustice of the imposition of laws made for them by a parliament in which they had no representation, the founders of America stood up as a community in their own right, with their own view, which two and a half years later became the United States of America.

In as much as a political community can in a real sense come to life as a result of saying ‘no’ to the imposition of a limited number of laws made by a parliament in which it has no representation, we must consider the possibility that an existing political community will likely experience something of the same process in reverse if it relinquishes key aspects of its future to others.

This is the question now facing Northern Ireland as we contemplate the coming negation of democracy vote before the end of the year.

How can we agree to allowing ourselves to be subject to the legal determinations of a foreign imperial parliament in which we are not represented, not just in relation to one law or 300 laws but 300 areas of law, without effectively engaging in an act of resignation and abdication, and what does this mean for the future?

Our ability to continue as Northern Ireland, and as a confident part of the United Kingdom, depends upon our locating an alternative to the Irish Sea border, with its imposition of foreign laws, and then insisting upon it.

The good news is that there is such an alternative, mutual enforcement (see my article DUP policy is in effect one of union with the Republic of Ireland's economy, May 29), which provides a means of managing the border that does not result in disenfranchising anyone and in the absence of which there is no ‘need’ for the proposed majoritarian vote of abdication in November or December or indeed at any time.

The EU acts as if there is only one way to manage the border between the UK and EU post Brexit - the border in the Irish Sea. In reality, however, there are (at least) two ways of managing the border.

On the one hand, there is the border in the Irish Sea, which involves imposing foreign laws on Northern Ireland, partly disenfranchising 1.9 million people and disrespecting the territorial integrity of the UK.

On the other hand, there is mutual enforcement, which does not involve imposing foreign laws on Northern Ireland, partly disenfranchising 1.9 million people, or disrespecting the territorial integrity of the UK.

In an age where democracy is a basic norm of the western world, and where the EU seeks to present itself as its champion, the challenge facing us in Northern Ireland is to press the EU to acknowledge that given that there are two ways of managing the border, one that involves the partial disenfranchisement of 1.9 million people, while the other does not, any perceived advantages associated with the former are completely outweighed by the fact that insisting on it involves needlessly making the EU the sponsor of the biggest exercise of disenfranchisement of modern times.

This is not good for the EU brand. Mutual enforcement is the sensible way forward that is actually in the best interests of everyone - Northern Ireland, the wider UK and the EU.

This is the fifth of five essays by Dr Dan Boucher, who is a former Director of Policy and Research for the DUP, and now aide to the leader of the TUV Jim Allister MP.