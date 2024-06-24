Esmond Birnie: Mutual enforcement has been found difficult but the time has come for it to now be tried

Mutual enforcement avoids having to have a border infrastructure at either the Irish Sea border or the Northern Ireland-Republic of Ireland land border, writes Dr Esmond Birnie

The idea behind mutual enforcement is that the UK would legislate to make it a requirement in UK law that any business in the UK selling into the EU (including the Republic of Ireland) would need to satisfy all the required EU rules, standards, tariffs etc so to do.

If there were cases where Northern Ireland or Great Britain-based businesses were selling into the EU and failing to meet those standards etc and this was observed by spot inspections by the authorities in the EU, those authorities would report this to the UK authorities and the latter would enforce the requirements in UK law.

A number of trade experts and lawyers have recommended mutual enforcement as an approach which could be taken to managing Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade position. See, for example, JHH Weiler, D Sarmiento and J Faull An Offer the EU and UK Cannot Refuse https://verfassungsblog.de/an-offer-the-eu-and-uk-cannot-refuse/

Critics would probably argue that mutual enforcement is a rather novel approach to international trade. One response to that would be to ask, what do they think the protocol/Windsor Framework are? Aren’t these also extremely novel.

Another criticism is that mutual enforcement implies the EU is in effect contracting out enforcement of the single market to a foreign government: the UK government. However, once again, doesn’t the protocol/Windsor Framework also imply that the EU has to trust the UK to enforce EU rules and laws within UK territory?

There a number of potential advantages relating to use of mutual enforcement:

It would remove Northern Ireland from a general liability to EU laws. Even with the further reforms of the position promised in the recent Safeguarding the Union Agreement we can see there are many anomalies - NI based potato crisp manufacturers will be unable to use certain additives, NI dentists will be unable to use certain types of fillings etc.

Mutual enforcement avoids having to have a border infrastructure at either the Irish Sea border or the NI-Republic of Ireland land border.

Even given the Safeguarding the Union provisions, the Windsor Framework implies that about £2bn of goods coming into NI from GB for further processing (mostly inputs to manufacturing) will have to pass through the red lane because the EU deems those items as being “at risk” in terms of potential entry into the single market (even though only a small percentage of such goods will eventually be sold in the Republic of Ireland or the rest of the EU).

Mutual enforcement removes the need for a red lane. Notwithstanding the much boosted alleged advantages of “dual market access” under the existing arrangements, there are likely to be cases where the Windsor Framework renders NI-based businesses less competitive than their GB-based counterparts and competitors and, as a result, jobs will be lost.

Mutual Enforcement would avoid the very large level of annual government spending which has been required to both enforce and mitigate the protocol/Windsor Framework. Notably, the spending on the Trader Support Service but all the various ways in which the UK government has been provided funding to try to ease the paperwork and make digital adjustments associated with the Windsor Framework. This is a ‘hidden cost’ of the status quo but it is not less real for that.

Now it might be asked, if mutual enforcement is such a good idea, why have we not heard more about it until now? That is a good question.

At least until recently, none of the NI political parties expressed much interest. Given that the status quo under the protocol/Windsor Framework gives the EU some continuing level of control over NI it is perhaps understandable why they would not push for mutual enforcement. But even from an EU point of view it should be asked, ‘did the protocol really work?’ (consider the extensive grace period exemptions etc.).

Ultimately, it is not really in the interest of either the Republic of Ireland or the EU to have NI trading relationships which are highly unstable.

It is harder to explain why the UK government tended to adopt the weak position of never seriously bargaining for mutual enforcement. Labour has indicated that post-election if they are the government they wish to re-base the UK-EU trading relationship. They want a better deal for UK banks and other businesses.

If there are general UK-EU trade talks the EU will, of course, be looking for its pound of flesh (more fishing rights?) but in this general mix of things perhaps the NI aspects could also be re-considered.

To paraphrase what GK Chesterton wrote about Christianity, mutual enforcement has not been tried and found wanting, it has been found difficult and not tried at all. But it should now be tried.