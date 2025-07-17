Esmond Birnie: Trump tariffs could give NI an unintended economic advantage over the Republic

The Trump tariffs will be costly for the EU and the rest of the world and they will also represent economic self-harm from the point of view of the US

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Of course, Trump could “TACO” (i.e. chicken out) but we have had a series of fairly punitive tariff proposals against the EU. Initially 20% announced on April 2, rising to a planned 50% in May and now 30%.

If the 30% tariff materialises in two weeks’ time then a big gap opens up between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland: most of our goods exports to the US face a tariff of “only” 10% whereas those coming from the EU face one of 30%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That should give Northern Ireland origin goods something of a competitive advantage. Some might say we should not claim this as a belated Brexit gain because none of this could have been foreseen at the time of the 2016 vote. The latter is certainly true but surely the essence of wise policy is to build in flexibility to handle unforeseen events. That is what Brexit has allowed the UK to do with respect to Trump’s trade policies.

The EU itself is certainly viewing the prospect of the high Trump tariff very seriously. So much so that the European Commission’s deputy head Maros Sefcovic, well known in these parts for his role in applying the EU’s view as to how Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements should be settled, went to Washington to join the trade negotiations. Sefcovic himself has said that a 30% US tariff would effectively “eliminate” EU-US trade. That is probably an exaggeration but indicates the scale of the problem.

It remains to be seen if the EU’s chief negotiator will have much success. He will probably find the US trade negotiators a much tougher proposition than the UK Government negotiators he faced at the time the Protocol and then Windsor Framework were being developed and implemented.

There is an irony in all of this. The economic theory underpinning the EU’s drive to an ever closer political union was always that the member countries would be stronger if they joined together to have one common trade policy. Now we see that common trade policy is not working as well as the theory suggests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The European Commission has found it difficult to forge a common view across the disparate interests of its 27 members. That said, if we consider the Republic of Ireland it is probably the case that the Republic is better off in some respects as part of the EU bloc than facing the US separately. Given the extreme scale of the Republic’s trade surplus with the US, especially in pharmaceuticals, if the Republic of Ireland was the subject of a separate US tariff it might well have been higher than 30%.

If the US does apply a 30% tariff then it is very likely EU retaliation will follow. Lists of American goods valued at $93bn have already been drawn up on which the EU may apply its own tariffs. In this regard the prospects for Northern Ireland are less favourable.

Under the terms of our Windsor Framework membership of the single market we would be obliged to follow suit and similarly impose tariffs on US goods coming through Northern Ireland ports. Admittedly Northern Ireland purchasers could then use the HMRC’s duty rebate scheme to claim back such monies but that still implies being out of pocket up front and previous experience suggests the rebate scheme has been slow and cumbersome.

The Trump tariffs are, of course, about MAGA, “Making America Great Again”. Much economic theory and previous historical experience implies they are likely to fail in that objective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be costly for the EU and the rest of the world and they will also represent economic self-harm from the point of view of the US. Make no mistake, Trump’s economic policy is a bad policy.

At the same time, one of the unintended consequences could be to open up something of a gap between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to the advantage of that the former. That does represent a gain from Brexit. Albeit that gain is then partially diluted by the extent to which Northern Ireland gets sucked into any retaliatory EU tariffs.