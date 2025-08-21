Gary Murray: I trust new legacy body ICRIR to get justice for my sister who was murdered by the IRA

Gary Murray holding a photo of his 13-year-old sister Leanne, who was killed in the Shankill bombing in 1993. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The 1993 bombing by the IRA was indiscriminate, murdering nine people and injuring many more in our community.

Those murdered that day had their lives taken simply because they were from a Protestant community. It was an act of naked sectarianism.

The IRA’s justification was that they were ‘targeting’ the UDA, but that carries no weight with my family. Those out doing their Saturday shopping, like my little sister, were not the UDA. The IRA gang planted a no warning bomb in a busy shop. It is as indiscriminate an attack as is imaginable, regardless of the propaganda and lies spun afterwards by the IRA and Sinn Fein.

In recent months I have given thought to going to the ICRIR, particularly given consideration to feedback I have heard from some people who have already used the service. I have been convinced that the body is professional, independent and will certainly do its best to get to the truth.

But it seems striking to me that nationalists, and indeed some bodies such as the Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International, oppose the ICRIR, both of which have never once contacted me or my family in over 30 years of campaigning for justice.

I would have no confidence given what I consider to be their clear bias. I do not believe that these organisations are independent, but rather increasingly surrogates for the industry of nationalist lawfare and the political agenda of that section of the community.

Their opposition, it seems to me, is not about legal issues before the court. Instead, a blanket political position of opposition to the ICRIR. This includes claims, which are again offensive to my community, that because of the fact former RUC officers are involved, the ICRIR the body cannot be independent.

It was RUC officers who were wading through rubble trying to find bodies and limbs to save life in the Shankill bombing. It was republicans who caused that destruction.

For victims like me it seems they want a one-sided victims process for only one group of victims, controlled by one section of society.

And, I do wonder whether groups like Relatives for Justice exercise such a hold and influence over nationalist victims, that in fact there may be victims from that community who want to engage with the ICRIR but are being coerced out of it or put under pressure.

Perhaps it is more about those who have made significant sums of money out of turning victims issues into a cottage industry, being concerned the endless financial benefit is going to come to an end.

They say RUC officers aren’t entitled to play a role, but yet PUL victims like me have to see, for example, convicted IRA terrorist Gerry Kelly on the NI Policing Board.

They have also recently criticised Sir Declan Morgan, the former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland.

He was acceptable when he was overseeing nationalist inquests but not when in a role that might shine a light on IRA activity - that is very telling. When are these groups going to do their job for all victims and not just the selected few who are deemed worthy by Sinn Fein?

The same people heaped praise on Sir Declan Morgan when he was Lord Chief Justice and nationalists were flooding his courts with cases. When as LCJ he was demanding more money from the UK government to fast track the deluge of nationalist inquests the NIHRC, Amnesty and nationalist victims groups had no opposition to him at that point.

It is precisely because of Sir Declan’s judicial experience and reputation that I have confidence in him. I trust he will do his best to get answers for my family, and if he can’t, or if there are efforts to impede him, then I trust he will publicly come out and expose those who seek to stop families, such as mine, from getting answers.

This process is not easy for victims. It is re-traumatising, but for me I believe I have to carry on the fight not only for my little sister, but also for my mother who was broken and never the same again after Leanne’s murder. Nevertheless, she found the strength to keep going until her final breath.

I go on in her name. This is for you Leanne and for my beloved mother Gina.

