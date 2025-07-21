Ian Ellis: A language should not be politicised or foisted on people against their will

Irish language signage is to be installed later this year at Belfast's Grand Central Station, Stormont's Sinn Fein infrastructure minister has said

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It is a sensitive topic because, as most people in Northern Ireland will surely be aware, while some people passionately believe in promoting the Irish language, others are definitely against doing so, while yet others may be relatively indifferent on the subject.

Secretary of state Hilary Benn told the BBC last April that he did not understand the “fuss” over Irish signage at the station, which was surprising for someone in his position. Hopefully he is more aware of the issues involved by now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What makes the imaginary essay title so apt for students of Northern Ireland life is the fact that the subject is not only about language but is also about culture meeting politics. Considering it requires sensitivity to widely differing perspectives.

So, a good essay will not be a rant.

Language is a wonderful thing. It enables communication between human beings and, indeed, allows for subtlety. A world without language is unthinkable.

Because language is so crucial to human civilization, it must be prized and studied.

Indeed, language can be seen as a truly living part of human culture and therefore, like animal or plant life, deserves to be conserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a great pity when a living language dies and is gone forever because, with those words that have disappeared, people like us communicated with one another.

It is also true that languages have their own particular characteristics, with expressions carrying particular nuances.

As a case in point, studying the Bible is brought to deeper levels by considering the text in the original Hebrew or Greek, because searching for the intended meaning can best be informed by considering the original wording.

I very seldom refer to Greek or Hebrew words in a sermon because it could sound too 'highfalutin', although when appropriate I do take the original language into account when preparing a sermon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But let us return to the thorny question of Irish language signage at Grand Central station.

First, there can hardly be any doubt that it is a thorny question, and consequently controversial.

It turns out that this is very relevant with regard to the discussion as to whether or not there should be Irish language signage at the station because, as has been reported in this newspaper, under Stormont rules “any controversial or cross-cutting decision should be tabled for consideration by the full power-sharing cabinet” (Lyons can step in on signs challenge, June 28).

So, precisely because it is thorny, and thus controversial, the matter does qualify for such consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, in June the Belfast Live website published the results of a survey of its readers on the matter.

The response was 951 in favour of Irish language signage at Grand Central, 1,005 against, and 27 undecided.

Last April, the BBC quoted Sinn Féin Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins as saying it was important that Grand Central station was "reflective of all citizens", but going by the Belfast Live survey and the stances of different politicians, the reality is that while having the signs would be reflective of the wishes of many citizens, it would not be reflective of the wishes of many others.

However, it is not a matter of being for or against the Irish language as such, but is about a language not being used in such a way as to give rise at least to the perception that ulterior motives are at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a very current issue in the Russian occupied areas of Ukraine, with the Kyiv Independent having reported that Russia has been trying to impose the Russian language there as part of an attempt to destroy Ukrainian identity.

It specifically reported that businesses and institutions there have been forced to switch to Russian.

However, a language should not be politicised or foisted on people against their will. It is, in fact, a non-political phenomenon, but nonetheless can be used for political purposes in divisive or even sectarian ways.

When I was editor of The Church of Ireland Gazette, which is read right across this island, I introduced an occasional Irish language column. It was first written by Aonghus Dwane who at the time was director of the arts centre on Inis Oirrr, one of the Aran Islands, and a member of the culture committee at the Church of Ireland's Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My reason for doing this was to acknowledge the fact that the language meant so much to many church people, as it still does.

There was virtually no adverse comment on the introduction of this column.

A few people asked that an English translation should be provided, but I did not arrange for this because it was not the practice of newspapers with Irish language columns, or broadcasters, to do so. The columns were self-standing, Irish language contributions.

Nonetheless, as editor I required an English translation, so that I knew what was being published, and I made this available to anyone who requested it. Nobody did.

Crisis over. Or rather, no crisis at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, to put it mildly, that particular experience is not quite the same thing as Irish language signage at Grand Central station.