Ian Ellis: Back-to-school time has thrown up some fond memories of my own childhood

As children have been returning to school, Ian Ellis has been reminiscing

It was a one-teacher school and the only teacher was, in fact, my mother.

The school is no longer there, but I remember it so well.

On one occasion, I recall my mother being unwell and unable to go to teach. There was a substitute teacher for that day. It was, in fact, my grandmother, who had herself also been a teacher in the school.

I remember feeling rather over-confident that my grandmother would not discipline me and so, I must confess, played up somewhat.

How wrong I was. I was made to go and stand in a corner for a spell. My grandma was no pushover.

My father taught at Clounagh Secondary School, now Clounagh Junior High, in Portadown until 1958, when he was appointed as headmaster (nowadays, principal) of the brand new Lisnaskea Secondary School, later High School.

So my parents, my two brothers and I moved to a new life in Co Fermanagh. We lived temporarily in a small house on the Main Street while my parents had a new house built at nearby Castlebalfour.

At that new house, there was a splendid view over Lough Head, which is connected to Upper Lough Erne about two miles away. In the distance we could see Cuilcagh mountain and, rather nearer, cars driving along the road running between Lisnaskea and Derrylin.

A railway line ran close to that road and I remember watching the track being lifted when it was decided that trains were no longer needed. What a pity.

I completed my primary schooling at Moat School in Lisnaskea, and then went to Portora, now Enniskillen Royal Grammar School

Recently, I saw a press photograph of members of the Scythe Association of Britain and Ireland cutting back the grass in a plot at the King's Gloucestershire estate. It reminded me of my boyhood experience of cutting the tall grass in a small field adjoining our garden at Castlebalfour, under my father's supervision, using a scythe.

It was a wonderful feeling, swinging the scythe and hearing it swish through the growth.

It would have been during the summer holidays, with sunny spells drying the grass sufficiently to make hay. We had just enough in our small field to make one haystack.

The headmaster at Portora in my day was the Rev Val Rogers. I respected and liked him, even though I recall being ticked off on one occasion for having sideburns that went below the spectacle-line.

Every day, the boys (it was all-boys in those days) passed him going into morning assembly and I recall how, on the morning after that particular incident, he stopped me and took me aside to inspect my efforts to comply with the rules.

Unfortunately, I hadn't sufficiently cut the sideburn on the side he would not have seen as I walked past, so when he found this out, he surmised that I had been trying to play a trick on him and was not at all pleased. I was given another chance which, needless to say, I gladly took.

Many years later, when I was a rector in Co. Armagh, Val asked me to give him some help, which I readily did, but it could have turned out badly.

Events unfolded as follows.

Val and his wife, Mary, who wrote the book 'Prospect of Erne', a study of the islands and shores of Lough Erne, had moved to Oxford in retirement.

He had taken on the care of the small parish of Sandford-on-Thames, just outside the city, and asked me to come with my wife and young son to look after it for him while he was away on holiday. We were to stay in the Rogers' home.

It was a small house in the city, with a wooden lean-to at the back where Val kept his books. Rowing being very much part of life at Portora, he had mounted a great oar on one of the walls there.

The lean-to was heated by an electric fire, but as it was summer, I did not turn it on.

At least, that's what I thought.

I was to discover that the lead for the fire meandered into the house to a plug in the kitchen.

Staying there for two weeks, we decided to go away for a night to visit my brother in Norwich, and on returning the following evening I noticed a red glow coming from Val's lean-to.

I went to investigate and, lo and behold, found that the electric fire was on. I must have turned that switch on in the kitchen by mistake before leaving.

But not only had the fire been on during our absence, with the lean-to consequently being extremely warm, but the oar had somehow fallen from the wall and had landed with its blade right in front of the fire.

To make matters even worse, a rag had fallen from somewhere and was dangling from the end of the oar blade, bearing the brunt of the heat.

With the lean-to a veritable tinderbox, the whole house could easily have burned down.