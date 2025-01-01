Ian Ellis: Champions of freedom should stand with Ukraine as it forges its future

On Christmas Day, Russia launched a fierce attack on Ukraine with missiles and more than a hundred attack drones

​In fact, its composer, Mykola Leontovych, is understood to have composed it in the town of Pokrovsk, which over the Christmas period was under intense bombardment by Russia.

Writing about the melody, known in Ukraine as 'Shchedryk', for the Kyiv Post, Andrew Novitshyi observed that the Russian army was approaching Pokrovsk, but that “by destroying Ukrainian cities, Russia does not merely break bricks and concrete; it erases history, culture, and world heritage”.

Yet the BBC's defence correspondent, Jonathan Beale, has reported that for one Ukrainian military band, 'Shchedryk' has become a song to inspire resistance.

He added: “They're even playing it in the trenches – using weapons as improvised instruments... They may be musicians, but their commander reminds me that they're soldiers first. All have spent time on the front line. Colonel Bohdan Zadorozhnyy, the head of the band and its conductor, says the song helps lifts soldiers' spirits.”

Military bands no doubt do much to encourage soldiers on active service because music stirs emotions and, through national associations, can strengthen the sense of devotion to one's homeland and to the cause of its defence.

Indeed, as well as boosting morale, in bygone ages musical instruments, especially drums and bugles, have been used as a call to battle.

Music, of course, has a special place in religious life generally. In difficult times, familiar hymns can play a special role in strengthening the spirit.

The Pokrovsk experience is a reminder of the potency of music and song.

Will peace come quickly to Ukraine, as Donald Trump has promised?

By contrast, many commentators suggest that the course of the war could continue throughout the new year of 2025 and even beyond that.

While Russia remains the larger nation, Ukrainians have shown a determined spirit and, indeed, the Ukrainian armed forces are becoming ever-better equipped to defend their country.

The UK government has indicated that it is “proud to be a leading partner in providing vital support to Ukraine”, having committed £12.8 billion in both military and non-military support for the war-torn nation.

Despite having left the European Union, the UK shares close strategic interests with the bloc. In that regard, it is significant to note comments made by the European Council president, António Costa, at a press conference following the European Council meeting of December 19 last.

He said that the EU's message was “crystal clear” - it stood united in its support of Ukraine “to win a comprehensive, just and lasting peace”.

Importantly, the president added: “Not any peace, not capitulation. Only Ukraine, as the aggressed country, can legitimately define what peace means, and if and when the conditions are met for credible negotiations.”

He emphasised that Russia’s war of aggression is a war against the international community, because Russia “is violating universal, fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law: sovereignty, territorial integrity, self-determination”.

On Christmas Day, Russia launched a fierce attack on Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: "Today, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhuman? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones."

The attack targeted Ukraine's energy system and some cities with cruise and ballistic missiles and drones.

Reuters reported that the strikes had wounded at least six people in Kharkiv and killed one in the region of Dnipropetrovsk, according to regional governors.

US President Joe Biden, who described the attack as “outrageous”, said its purpose had been "to cut off the Ukrainian people's access to heat and electricity during winter and to jeopardise the safety of its grid".

Also, US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink commented that Russia's Christmas gift to Ukraine had been more than 70 missiles and over 100 drones, "directed at Ukrainian families celebrating in their homes, and the energy infrastructure that keeps them warm. For the third holiday season, Russia weaponises winter."

President Zelenskyy had in fact met with representatives of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations (AUCCRO) on Christmas Eve.

He said he wanted to thank them for being with the Ukrainian people, supporting them and praying for them. He also expressed particular gratitude to the chaplains who were supporting the defenders at the front.

The head of state went on to emphasise the importance of the role of AUCCRO in advocating for Ukraine in the wider world.

At this time of the turning of the year, the world faces many dire conflicts. Ukraine is geographically the closest to us, and all Europeans have a particular interest in the resolution of the conflict there, which President Putin, the aggressor, had so wrongly thought would be concluded swiftly.

It is certainly true that it is for the Ukrainian people to decide both their future and the course of action that is to be taken to bring the fighting over its territory to an end.

At the same time, it is for those countries championing freedom and democracy in the rest of the world to stand with Ukraine as it forges its future.

