Ian Ellis: Divisions that have escalated since the Russian invasion of Ukraine are deeply distressing

Shortly after the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Religion News Service reported that many political and faith leaders were not only prayerfully remembering Mr Trump and the spectator who was killed, as well as the two people critically injured in that attack, but also were asking for prayers for the country as a whole, particularly in light of America’s “polarised political landscape”.

Pastor Dwight McKissic of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, was among those quoted in the report, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “We need to pray for the healing of our land, and for a safe and peaceful election this November.”

It is not possible to determine precisely to what extent the heightened political rhetoric may have motivated the named individual in the shooting, Thomas Matthew Crooks, because he is now dead, but the fact that the political atmosphere had become febrile is surely undeniable.

Any healing of that could only be to the good.

Questions such as whether Mr Trump is morally fit to be president of the United States or whether Joe Biden was simply too old to continue for another four years initially seemed to be set in some abeyance as the shock of the assassination attempt sank in, but things have certainly moved on.

Divisions in the UK are perhaps not as obvious, given Labour's strong win in the general election, but on the centre right there have been bitter exchanges and it remains to be seen how well Sir Keir Starmer can hold together competing factions within Labour.

The divisions that have escalated since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and, more recently, in the Middle East, are deeply distressing, and there are many other wars and divided peoples across the globe.

During the recent snap French elections, I happened to be in France. However, being very much in a rural settling - a village about 60 miles east of Paris - there was very little sign of controversy.

In local towns there were more signs of fun preparations for the celebration of Bastille Day on July 14.

Yet France is a very divided country. The election resulted in a clear rejection of the far right National Rally party, but while giving a left-green alliance most votes it was not sufficient to give the coalition a parliamentary majority.

In these hung parliament circumstances, prospects of a government being established look distant.

When on the continent in the past, I used to take the International Herald Tribune. Since its sad demise in 2013, I have taken to the New York Times (NYT) which is typically available on news-stands, while the British press seems not to be as universally available, at least in provincial France.

There is something distinctive, and attractive, about good American journalism, but much to my annoyance I cannot quite put my finger on exactly what it is.

Quite a few years ago, I spent three weeks in Boston looking after an Episcopal parish, and for the same reason I thoroughly enjoyed The Boston Globe every day.

At any rate, the NYT's Paris bureau chief, Roger Cohen, wrote extensively about the July election in France.

He drew particular attention to the leader of the Greens, Marine Tondelier, and noted how when she is told that she is sometimes called “the other Marine” of French politics, she firmly rejects that line, declaring that, instead, that “Le Pen is the other Marine”.

Cohen commented: “Given how rapidly Ms Tondelier’s star has risen in recent months, her response is not outrageous. The French left has produced a new star in this garrulous, straight-talking ecologist who seems suddenly to appear on every TV and radio show and whose meadow-green jacket has become so iconic it has its own account on X.”

He also points out that the 37-year-old Tondelier has been the driving force behind the creation of the New Popular Front, the coalition led by Stéphane Séjourné that succeeded in winning most seats.

Politico has confirmed that watchers of French politics don’t expect a government to be formed any time soon, quoting academic Armin Steinbach of the Paris School of Advanced Business Studies as saying: “Europe continues to live with France ‘hanging in the air’.”

Although President Macron’s party and right-leaning representatives were able to join together to re-elect centrist Yaël Braun-Pivet as president of the National Assembly, this does not necessarily mean that the formation of an actual government is now within sight.

The right-leaning representatives simply did not want anyone from the left to take the position.

France24 has reported that President Macron has tasked his outgoing prime minister, Gabriel Attal, with brokering a larger coalition able to muster a "solid" majority and the broadcaster has speculated that if parliament remains deadlocked, Mr Macron may be tempted to form a “technocrat-led” government, as has happened in Italy where the last such government was led by former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi.

It remains to be seen if a resolution of the French parliamentary deadlock can be reached before the August 11 end of Olympic Games in Paris.