Easter declares, to our surprise and joy, that life is so much greater than the sum of our days, so much greater than we may first imagine

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week and Easter Sunday the beginning of Easter Week and, indeed, of the ecclesiastical season of Easter which runs through until Ascension-tide.

Holy Week is so called because of the solemnity of its subject, the final events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection.

The events that are recalled in Holy Week services include Judas Iscariot's betrayal of Jesus, the trial of Jesus before the religious authorities, Jesus' appearance before Pontius Pilate, the denial of Jesus by Peter, the crucifixion of Jesus, to actual death, and then his burial.

It is surely particularly striking that the way in which Judas actually betrayed Jesus was by telling the authorities that he would lead them to him and would identify him with a kiss.

So, his treachery was compounded by Judas pretending to be a friend of Jesus, right to the end.

Betrayal is a sad feature of human life and the motivations for it can vary greatly.

Perhaps Judas betrayed Jesus out of jealousy, perhaps there was some festering resentment, or perhaps he was somehow deeply depressed.

Or was it the money, the thirty pieces of silver?

Yes, indeed, the love of money can drive people far astray from right and proper actions.

Yet if he was thinking of himself, Judas forgot to reckon with how he would actually feel after doing the dastardly thing.

We know how he felt. Scripture tells us that he was so appalled by his own actions that he “cast down the pieces of sliver in the temple, and departed, and went and hanged himself”. (Matthew 27: 5)

Holy Week is a torrid week, but it must be observed if people of faith are not to hide their heads in the spiritual sand.

There can be no glossing over these deeply disturbing Holy Week events, not least because they have so many hard and unpleasant truths to tell us about ourselves.

No, we cannot simply point the finger at Judas or Pilate or whoever else let Jesus down, because every human being does wrong things from time to time.

Yes, Holy Week even tells us hard and unpleasant truths about our religious institutions.

It must never be forgotten that it was the religious leaders who condemned Jesus and delivered him to Pilate to get rid of him, they thought, once and for all.

There can be no shortcut to the celebration of the glory of the resurrection, because in our hearts we have to go through the ghastliness of Holy Week if we are truly to find the resurrection joy of Easter.

Indeed, the Christian faith is that the death of Jesus, while it actually happened, was certainly not the end of him.

We are told that, after his death and burial, his body was no longer to be found, and he subsequently appeared to his disciples.

These are things we cannot explain, but we can believe that the Jesus who suffered was raised to that higher life in a sacred and mysterious way.

So Easter is all about faith, faith that the people such as those who so cruelly and mercilessly put Jesus to death are not the real rulers of this world; faith that the powers of this world do not have the ultimate dominion; and faith that God is the living, eternal, majestic and sovereign God whose ways are so much higher than our ways and whose love for us is truly unbounded.

For sure, some people simply do not believe this and see it as fanciful.

That is everyone's right, but it is important that those who are sceptical should indeed realise that faith does not claim to be scientific knowledge, but is, precisely, faith. No more, and no less.

Easter not only testifies to the power of God to raise us to new and higher life but also tells much about the nature of God.

It is Jesus whom he raised.

Jesus, who throughout his earthly life showed compassion and kindness, who spoke the truth fearlessly – so fearlessly – and who challenged every deceit and every falsehood to its core.

Jesus, who stood by the oppressed and the bullied and who, by accepting the cross showed his uncompromising commitment to the truth and his unending love for humanity.

Jesus, who spoke with the unique authority of the truth and who revealed the unparalleled power of the truth.

Jesus, who by his very dying inspired faith in the centurion standing by on Golgotha and who said: “Truly, this was the Son of God.” (Matthew 27: 54)

All of this is not only who the earthly Jesus was, it is also who God is.

Easter is, of course, about life. It declares, to our surprise and joy, that life is so much greater than the sum of our days, so much greater than we may first imagine.

Our human lives, no matter how exalted and powerful from an earthly perspective, are still frail and vulnerable, but to God they are also precious to the last.

It is God who changes our weakness into strength, our death into life.

