On the one hand the Union Flag is the flag of the UK, while on the other hand there is a very substantial part of Northern Ireland's population that does not identify as British

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Queen's University's Dr Jocelyn Dautel has been leading the Templeton World Charity Foundation funded and Northern Ireland focused research project, Communicating 'Truth': Seeking and sharing polarized information amongst young people in a divided society.

The research's survey covered 463 young people from 12 to 18 years of age and the researchers also conducted in-depth interviews with 45 young people in the same age group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents of teenagers know only too well how rebellious the younger generation can be.

So, the QUB study's conclusion that the family does indeed play a vital role in shaping young people's perspectives, particularly in relation to conflict legacy, does stand in stark contrast to how young people more often are influenced by those they hang out with rather than their parents.

Speaking to me for this column, Dr Dautel agreed that this was a striking research outcome. For her, the key factor is the power of actual lived experience together with strong relational ties among family.

She added that those teens who did have close friends in their own age group, from different backgrounds to their own, used these relationships as “a safe space to explore identity and contentious topics”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then again, after analysing a sample of publicly available school websites to see what secondary school students in Northern Ireland are being taught in history classes, it was discovered that 96% of Catholic-maintained schools offered content on ‘The Troubles’ while only 46% of State-controlled schools did so.

Dr Dautel and her colleagues are still researching the range of approaches adopted by teachers in teaching about the Troubles, as well as analysing the approaches of different textbooks.

The researchers are also going on to explore how children below the age of 12 learn and develop attitudes about the Troubles.

I discovered this research when looking into the somewhat controversial issue of flags on lampposts, which can be quite ubiquitous in some towns, especially in the summertime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is an open question as to precisely what effect this environment has on young people and children.

The flags issue in particular raises something of a conundrum.

On the one hand the Union Flag is the flag of the UK, while on the other hand there is a very substantial part of Northern Ireland's population that does not identify as British.

We are a divided society, but nonetheless are now living at relative peace with one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, flag flying has now also become an issue in Great Britain, the movement having been dubbed 'Operation Raise the Colours'.

Last August, the BBC reported that it had started with St George's flags appearing as the Lionesses' Euros campaign had gathered pace in July, leading to the widespread flying of both the St George and the Union flags on lampposts across the country.

The broadcaster reported that while some people are happy to see the displays, others said they find them intimidating, adding that a spokesperson from the Bristol charity, Stand Against Racism and Inequality, had said that while not every flag was put up “with the intent to divide”, they were making some minority people “feel less safe”.

Guardian columnist John Harris wrote that despite claims that it was all about patriotism rather than prejudice, “what has materialised up and down the country feels like an unauthorised version of what the Home Office used to call the hostile environment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flag flying has now even become an issue in the Republic of Ireland.

On October 3, RTE reported that across the country, streets and housing estates are seeing Irish tricolours erected on lampposts and buildings, adding: “To some, it's a show of national pride. To others, it is intended to intimidate.”

On a recent airing of RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, opinions were mixed, with one person saying the flags gave “a voice” for people who believe they’re “being walked over in Ireland”.

Another was "not very happy to see them up", arguing that "Irish people have travelled the world for years, and how we can stop anybody coming into this country is beyond me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flags are important. That is why every country has a national one. They reach to the heart, to deep-seated emotions.

National flags bring people together. They are a rallying point and are not intended to be divisive, but they do speak very strongly of national identity and for that reason they have the potential to become divisive.

How they are used is the vital factor.

It is a similar matter with putting up Irish language signs, an issue which is particularly to the fore in Belfast following a decision by Belfast City Council to place bilingual English/Irish signage on council property, even if it is against the wishes of a substantial majority of local residents.

Both flag flying and signage policy must involve taking consideration for one's neighbours, and local consensus should be a main criterion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems many in Northern Ireland still have a lot to learn about living together with consideration for one another.

Let's learn it fast, not least for the sake of our young people.