Ian Ellis: In the current economic environment, there are very serious challenges ahead in higher education

Universities are huge institutions without which the world would be in great trouble. Without the knowledge and understanding that universities foster, everyday life could not continue as we know it, writes Ian Ellis

It is an exciting time for many and, for those who have not achieved their desired goals, there are other educational and training opportunities to consider.

They may seem to some to be remote from everyday life but in fact without the knowledge and understanding that they foster, everyday life simply could not continue as we know it.

They are essential to the fabric of society.

Everyone will have different ideas about the relative value and importance of different subjects but it is certainly true that society needs to have a rounded education, at every level, for its members.

John Henry Newman, the nineteenth century theologian and author of the much loved hymns, “Lead, Kindly Light” and “Praise to the Holiest in the Height”, gave much thought to the nature of university life. His 'The Idea of a University Defined and Illustrated', was a collection of lectures on the topic.

Newman was converted to evangelical Christianity in his teens, then was ordained into the Church of England, and later converted to Rome and became a bishop, then a cardinal, and then a saint.

People must follow their spiritual journeys.

However, what was significant about Newman's consideration of the nature of a university was the way he saw the importance of the pursuit of truth in an institution in which there was openness and an almost pastoral relationship between teacher and student.

For Newman, universities were primarily places of searching, learning and enlightenment.

The scholar, Robert Anderson, has pointed out in a History and Policy paper that Newman viewed the personal gifts needed for research and teaching as differing, and that research was best conducted outside universities.

It was a high, idealistic view, but as Anderson also observes, a contrasting idea of the university was found on the continent in the 19th century reforms of Wilhelm von Humboldt in Prussia.

Anderson writes: “The central Humboldtian principle was the 'union of teaching and research' in the work of the individual scholar or scientist. The function of the university was to advance knowledge by original and critical investigation, not just to transmit the legacy of the past or to teach skills.”

However, according to recent media reports, there are great financial challenges facing English universities in particular, which has in turn led me to look into the local situation in Northern Ireland.

As far as England is concerned, a report in The Guardian earlier this month indicated that vice-chancellors have warned that English universities are facing a “tipping point” this autumn, engulfing some of them in financial crisis.

The university leaders also were reported as saying that urgent government intervention may be needed to stop institutions from going under.

Vice-chancellor of the University of East Anglia David Maguire was quoted by the newspaper as saying that with international student recruitment falling sharply, universities were having “aggressively” to recruit more UK undergraduates in the clearing admissions process.

There have been reports that 40% of English universities will run budget deficits this year.

In this connection, a BBC report has also pointed to a decline in the number of foreign students applying to English universities and suggested that this has been due both to the previous government's attempts to reduce immigration and to the fall in value of the Nigerian Naira.

However, Dr Jo Saxton, chief executive of the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), has told the broadcaster, regarding undergraduate courses, that there has in fact been “incredibly healthy” demand from UK 18-year-olds for university places and that undergraduate acceptances for admission from international students are “incredibly consistent with last year, almost exactly in line”.

A spokesperson for Queen's University Belfast told me: "It has been widely reported that the higher education sector in the UK has seen a significant drop in international applications this year. At Queen's, while we have seen a 30% decrease in international student applications for postgraduate education, we have also witnessed a 10% increase in undergraduate international student applications compared to last year."

Regarding finances, Queen's stated in its 2022-23 report: “The out-turn position for 2022–23 for the university was an operational deficit of £6.1m. This position was after investment of £7.2m to support our staff and students with the effects of the cost of living crisis.”

The previous year saw a £15.3m surplus.

The report added that the university did not underestimate “the scale of the current challenges facing the higher education sector and the economy as a whole”.

By contrast, in its financial report to July 31, 2023, Ulster University showed a surplus of £38.3m (£13.4m in the previous year). Honorary treasurer David Clements wrote that the outlook for 2023-4 and beyond was encouraging but that “future challenges” could not be underestimated.

In the current economic environment there are undoubtedly very serious challenges ahead in higher education both in Northern Ireland and across the water, but government will hardly let any university go under.

However, apart from more money from the Treasury, there are various avenues to increasing university revenue, such as through employer contributions or plain, and quite possibly painful, restructuring within the institutions.

