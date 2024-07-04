Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A statement ahead of the Washington meeting has declared that, for 75 years, “Nato has been an indispensable force for peace, stability and security in the North Atlantic”, adding: “Today, with thirty-two members, the Alliance is bigger, stronger and more united than ever, standing as an enduring deterrent to continued Russian aggression.”

At Washington, representatives of the thirty-two allies will be joined by those from Ukraine for a meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council, with the intention of advancing the alliance's support for Ukraine and looking to the war-stricken nation's future membership of the transatlantic body.

As is well known, the Nato allies are committed to mutual defence and to come to the aid of any member that is attacked. There is strength in this defensive solidarity and it is precisely because Ukraine is not a Nato member that Russia felt free to annex Crimea in 2014 and to launch its full-scale war on the rest of the country in 2022.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, seen here with Rishi Sunak, is the next Secretary General of Nato

What Vladimir Putin did not reckon with in 2022 was the fierce resistance that his troops encountered and the determined international support for Ukraine that had just not materialised in 2014.

Roger Boyes, diplomatic editor and foreign policy commentator at The Times, has pointed out that while Russia and China agreed a “limitless friendship” pact shortly before the former's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, it had been a very unusual development in terms of international relations.

He suggested that the pact raised the question, “How limitless is limitless?”, as well as it being in some ways unclear as to precisely what the phrase meant.

Boyes maintained that the Sino-Russian friendship is turning sour because, for Russia, it is becoming tired of being very much a junior partner and, perhaps more importantly, for China, President Xi Jinping had expected, as had Putin, that the Ukraine invasion would have met with swift and easy success.

Russian threats to use nuclear weapons, Boyes aptly says, are a sign of weakness, not strength. This is so because they represent a last resort when conventional methods simply are not succeeding. It was very notable that in the wake of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden swiftly joined Nato. Norway has been a member since 1949.

As a militarily neutral country, the Republic of Ireland is not a Nato member but it nonetheless co-operates with Nato particularly in peace-keeping efforts, and there seems to be some agreement with the UK that the British will assist if necessary.

Indeed, it has been reported in The Daily Telegraph that the UK, France and Norway in fact have recently sent anti-submarine planes to monitor the security situation off the Irish west coast, with the suspicion that a Russian submarine was active in the area.

In the event of an actual attack on the Republic it is somewhat unclear just what the Nato position would be. However, it is significant that earlier this year the chair of the Nato Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, was in the Republic for an official visit at the invitation of the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.

During the visit Admiral Bauer commented: “Nato and Ireland have been partners for 25 years now. Throughout that time, Irish troops have served in Nato's missions in Bosnia and Afghanistan, and today, they still stand shoulder to shoulder with allied forces in our KFOR mission in Kosovo. By working together, we help project stability and security beyond our borders.”

He went on to say that, as an alliance based on shared values such as democracy, sovereignty and freedom, “Nato fully respects Ireland’s choice to maintain its neutrality and that respect is the foundation of our entire partnership”.

The churches certainly provide chaplains to militaries in different countries but many Christians are deeply uneasy about the potential use of nuclear weapons.

The last time I discussed that issue in this column was in the News Letter of April 2, 2021.

In a statement at that time signed on behalf of Churches Together in Britain and Ireland – of which the Church of Ireland and the Methodist Church in Ireland are full members – church leaders said: “As people of faith, we join with millions across the world who are working towards the elimination of nuclear arsenals.”

Also, following the March 2021 meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Brussels, secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said that Nato has “a strong and long-standing commitment to arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation”.

Mr Stoltenberg is due to be succeeded at Nato later this year by outgoing Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte. However, a recent report by the Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons indicates that in 2023 global spending on nuclear arsenals increased by 13.4% compared to the year before, rising to a total of $91.4 billion.

If the nations concerned would focus more on nuclear defence rather than nuclear weapons systems, everyone could surely have a much easier conscience about the matter because the scale of human suffering and destruction in nuclear war would be nothing less than horrific.