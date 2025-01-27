Ian Ellis: People deserve a settled life without ongoing acrimony over the post-Brexit issue

A key matter for Lord Murphy to consider is surely the effect on political morale and public sentiment in Northern Ireland of the glaring lack of cross-community support for the current trade arrangements

The party described the church leaders - the two Archbishops of Armagh, the President and Moderator of the Methodist and Presbyterian churches respectively, and the President of the Irish Council of Churches - as having long been "subcontractors" for the Northern Ireland Office on press matters.

Such a tone may not be typical church-speak, but it is typical of the cut and thrust of political debate.

What the TUV objected to in particular in relation to the restoration of Stormont was the fact that MLAs had gone on to accept the current Irish Sea border arrangements, agreeing to “surrender control of 300 areas of law to people no one in Northern Ireland votes for”.

It is certainly true that the churches are not noted for being much exercised by the Irish Sea border issue.

The main church concern around the time of the Brexit referendum was how the resulting situation would impact on relationships within the island of Ireland.

Not being politicians, it is not really for church figures to lobby one way or the other about the details of Brexit trade arrangements, but it is right for church figures to speak out in moral, as opposed to party political, terms about social affairs. They do so all the time.

Indeed, when it comes to the matter of peace, the churches have a very definite role to play and will rightly raise their voices in its promotion.

That is why churches have been supportive of the Belfast Agreement and, I surmise, rightly or wrongly, why the typical church attitude is to welcome the return of Stormont. There is a feeling that a functioning Stormont (however well or otherwise it may be functioning) is supportive of peace, and that the absence of a functioning Stormont administration is a danger to peace.

Yet it is important to dig somewhat deeper.

At the heart of the Belfast Agreement is the principle of cross-community consent. Key decisions of the Northern Ireland Assembly are to be taken with cross-community support. The peace that we have enjoyed since 1998 has been built on this principle.

Yet here we come to the point that the TUV was making, albeit not in church-speak terms. The vote on continuing the current post-Brexit arrangements applying to Northern Ireland required only a simple majority for a four-year extension, or an eight-year extension with cross-community consent. The arrangements were approved without cross-community consent, thus allowing a further four years of the arrangements.

It does seem that, as clearly a key issue, the matter of trade arrangements, with deep constitutional aspects, should require cross-community approval. It also at least seems that the voting regulations were set in the first place to protect the status quo. If so, that is plain cheating.

TUV leader Jim Allister's Mutual Enforcement Private Members' Bill received an extensive second reading on December 6 in the House of Commons but, without time left for a vote, he suggested it had been talked out from the government benches.

Debate on the bill will not resume until the summer.

Mutual enforcement would see the UK and EU take responsibility for the enforcement of each other’s import and export regulations and standards.

There was considerable push back in the Commons debate in particular from Fleur Anderson, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Northern Ireland Office, and the SDLP's Claire Hanna, but it nonetheless does seem that the concept of mutual enforcement has the potential to resolve many of the current difficulties. It is only right that those opposing it should state their reasons in the clearest terms.

Since that debate, former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Murphy has been appointed to carry out a review of the working of the 2023 Windsor Framework, the UK-EU agreement which sets out the current trading arrangements.

A key matter for Lord Murphy to consider is surely the effect on political morale and public sentiment in Northern Ireland of the glaring lack of cross-community support for the current trade arrangements.

If mutual enforcement could bring a resolution, then the UK and EU should give it their most careful consideration.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Gavin Robinson has been quoted in this newspaper (​Robinson – ‘greater urgency’ needed, January 11) as describing the Murphy Review as “an opportunity to focus on the damage being done to Northern Ireland”.

He added: “There are weekly examples where costs are being driven up for manufacturers and additional paperwork is creating a chill factor for GB-based companies currently supplying the NI market.”

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood has commented (Framework review to be headed by ex-NI secretary, January 10) that the Murphy Review should be conducted “in a completely impartial and strictly factual manner, away from political views or constitutional opinions”.

However, feelings on political and constitutional matters cannot be excluded because how they are handled has an essential bearing on what makes for community harmony, or otherwise.

The people of Northern Ireland deserve a settled life without ongoing acrimony over the post-Brexit issue.

Lord Murphy has himself said that he has “a job of work” to do. How true.

