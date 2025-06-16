Ian Ellis: Some Protestant lateral thinking may be needed to find a way forward over redress scheme

Sheila Nunan engaged over some 20 months with eight religious bodies to compile the report. It was published on April 8, 2025

​Independent negotiations with religious organisations involved, for the purpose of agreeing voluntary financial contributions from them, were led by Sheila Nunan, formerly president of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, who was appointed to the role by the Irish government.

Her report was published (Religious bodies snub redress scheme, April 9) by the minister for children, disability and equality, Norma Foley.

In a statement on the day of publication, Ms Foley's department indicated that Ms Nunan had engaged over some 20 months with eight religious bodies.

It was also indicated that the Sisters of Bon Secours offered a cash contribution of €12.97m which was agreed by the government, the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul offered a contribution of a building, and the Sisters of St John of God offered a conditional donation of €75,000 to be used as a charitable donation towards mother and baby home survivors.

However, the statement also indicated that the five remaining bodies have not offered any financial contribution. With the exception of the Church of Ireland, they are all Roman Catholic-ethos organisations.

The BBC reported that minister Foley said she was "deeply disappointed" by this outcome and that she would ask the Irish attorney general to consider if the government had any further options in the circumstances.

It was reported in The Irish Examiner that Ms Foley highlighted the importance of ensuring that “the right thing is done” by those with positions of responsibility in the religious bodies.

However, Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik commented even more devastatingly that “the bitter experience of so many survivors” showed how any such appeals based on moral duty would be “ineffective”.

In 2021, the Irish government determined that the abusive legacy of the mother and baby homes was “a shared responsibility of government and relevant religious organisations”, and the Nunan Report stated regarding financial redress that “a figure of 50% was applied to the overall figure of €535,040,000”, resulting in €267,520,000 each for the government and the religious organisations together.

Sidney Herdman is a businessman, living in Richhill, Co Armagh. He is a victim and survivor of abuse at the Protestant-ethos, privately-run Westbank orphanage, in Greystones, Co Wicklow, which was not included in the Nunan Report, although he is campaigning for redress for victims and survivors of abuse at Westbank.

From what he told me of his experiences when I visited him at his home several weeks ago, I have no doubt that he has every justification to do so.

In a letter to The Irish Times he wrote that the Church of Ireland's “only legitimate gripe” in relation to the Nunan Report is having been “singled out among Protestant denominations”.

The Church of Ireland's share of the redress has been calculated as €13,964,544, it having been assessed that 5,890 mothers and children had been resident in the three institutions that were considered in relation to the denomination – Bethany Home, Miss Carr's Flatlets and Denny House.

However, the Church of Ireland told Ernst & Young Business Advisory Services (E&Y), which had been engaged to advise Ms Nunan in her negotiations, that as an organisation it “did not own, operate or manage” any of the three institutions mentioned, and that in those circumstances it was difficult legally to justify a contribution being made.

Regarding this claim, Mr Herdman told me that while the Church of Ireland did not run the homes, it was “a facilitator” of their activities. However, a Church of Ireland spokesperson has described this term, "facilitator", as “too strong a word as it could suggest a capacity to direct rather than signposting, in the same way that today, if you were asked who could help someone with a particular difficulty, you might think of various charities or state services and provide that information.”

As to why the Church of Ireland did not make a contribution to the redress scheme, the spokesperson said that “the Church of Ireland found itself to be the only organisation engaged in a conversation that otherwise dealt exclusively with founders, owners, and managers of mother and baby homes,” adding: “The church was not the founder, owner or manager of any of the homes included in the report. This was made clear to the minister’s negotiator, Ms Sheila Nunan.”

The same denomination also claimed that it was “highly questionable” how its central financial arm, the Representative Church Body, as a registered charity, could lawfully expend its funds in contributing to the redress scheme as this was not within its charitable purpose.

However, in this regard, a spokesperson for the government department indicated to me for this column that E&Y had advised that, in such circumstances a charity could make a Cy-Pres application to the Charities Regulator or an application to the High Court under S.51 of the Charities Act 1961 for directions.

Mr Herdman told me that financial compensation would help give some relief from day-to-day pressures while survivors contend with their lasting trauma effects, adding: “For the minority who may not need more money, it would still come as a recognition of the abuse of all kinds that they suffered.”

It is to be hoped that the religious bodies will have sufficient intent, accompanied perhaps by some lateral thinking, to find a way forward before any government move to compel payment may arise.

