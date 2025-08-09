Harvard University Astrophysicist, professor Avi Loeb has claimed the object named 3I/Atlas, which was first spotted on 1 July by the Atlas telescope in Chile, may be an alien probe on a mission

I was mentally giving myself the ‘diet starts tomorrow’ speech and had removed temptation by eating all the sugar-laden contents of my cupboards.

It was while I was trawling the net for a healthy eating plan, that I was hit by the startling news – the mothership is coming! It’s on its way and is due to reach us by November, cue people looking to the skies in tinfoil hats (to protect the brain from alien mind control), blasting out The Carpenters song, “Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft,” but what if they don’t come in peace? Hmm, I mused, if humanity is facing possible annihilation, is there any point on going on a diet?

I don’t normally subscribe to theories regarding extraterrestrial life, but this warning came from Harvard University astrophysicist, professor Avi Loeb, who claims the object named 3I/Atlas, which was first spotted on 1 July by the Atlas telescope in Chile, may be an alien probe on a mission. Loeb claims the unusual trajectory of the object suggests that it might have been designed, rather than a natural phenomenon like a comet, to be sent on a reconnaissance mission to Earth.

Other scientists say that his comments are “irresponsible science,” and the path the object is taking through space is coincidental, rather than a set course.

Researchers would like NASA to consider redirecting crafts already in orbit towards 3I/Atlas to observe it.

It’s travelling at 58 kilometres per second, much faster than most comets within our solar system, it’s seven miles wide and could be at least seven billion years old.

What is intriguing about this object is that it has come from beyond our solar system.

This possible alien craft, hurtling towards Earth, has made global news. Some social media users believe that this was prophesised by the late Bulgarian clairvoyant, Baba Vanga who died in 1996. She predicted that “aliens” would visit the Earth in 2025, she correctly foresaw the Chernobyl disaster and the 9/11 attacks. Vanga warned: “Humanity will make contact with extraterrestrial life, possibly leading to a global crisis or apocalypse.”

She also predicted there would be a cure for cancer by 2008, that Barrack Obama would be the last U.S president and a global nuclear war would begin in 2010. Let’s hope Baba was having another off day when she foresaw us being invaded by aliens.

Perhaps they have heard of the hospitality we offer to those from far flung places and come seeking asylum.

If Professor Loeb is correct and 3I/Atlas is an alien ship searching for intelligent life, they might wonder at our intellect when they discover our inability to coexist and the fact that we have nuclear weapons ready to use against each other. Such intel might cause the aliens to declare: “Beam me up Scottie!” and accelerate at the speed of light in search of more advanced civilizations elsewhere in the galaxy.

It’s possible there are other life forms in the universe.

