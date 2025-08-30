She said yes: Taylor Swift performing on stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, during the Eras Tour last year. She has just got engaged to American footballer, Travis Kelce

American footballer, Travis Kelce has put an engagement ring on Taylor Swift, and what a ring! Experts estimate the diamond could be up to 10 carats and worth as much as £1.2 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though it pales in significance beside the 37-carat oval cut diamond ring Cristiano Ronaldo presented to his fiancée, reported to be worth around £4 million. What a whopper!

For big name celebs, engagement rings are not just jewellery, they are often statements of wealth, success and positive headline generators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, did some financial chest beating when he gifted a 30-carat pink diamond worth approximately £2 million to his fiancée, but what happens to these dazzling love tokens if a relationship sours? Who keeps the ring?

An engagement means nothing in the UK other than a public statement that a marriage might happen in the future, there’s nothing legally binding about it.

Generally, the UK law views an engagement ring as an absolute gift, which means the ring belongs to the person it was given to. It doesn’t have to be returned if the engagement ends, no matter who broke it off, unless the giver of the ring can show that they made it clear on giving the ring, that it would have to be returned if the wedding didn’t happen. Proving this can be difficult unless it was put in writing, though if a ring is a family heirloom, a court may consider this as a condition to return it.

The tradition of giving a diamond engagement ring was started by Archduke Maximillian to Mary of Burgundy in 1477, this started a trend amongst the aristocracy. In the 20th century The De Beers diamond company launched its iconic “A Diamond is Forever,” advertising campaign which popularised a diamond ring as the ultimate love token.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea that a diamond lasts forever symbolizes everlasting love and commitment between two people.

Someone who amassed a vast number of rings symbolizing everlasting love and commitment was Elizabeth Taylor. Liz was engaged 10 times and married eight times to seven different men (she married Richard Burton twice.) Burton famously gifted her the 33-carat Krupp diamond ring. It was once said of Taylor that her famed violet eyes were so beautiful they could make a man, “forget his name and open his wallet”. Her jewellery collection sold after her death for over $115 million.

Some of the most memorable lines about diamonds and relationships came from the golden age of Hollywood. Legendary actress Mae West, uttered one of her most famous lines when a woman admiring West’s jewellery gasped

“Goodness, what beautiful diamonds!” Mae quipped back, “goodness had nothing to do with it, dearie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And who could forget the iconic image of Marilyn Monroe in pink satin, belting out, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend?”

Back then, diamonds were symbols of love and a form of currency. Marilyn shamelessly sang about diamonds being an asset for women to hold on to when the man moved on, a financial safeguard.

Today, the celebrity engagement ring scenario has evolved. In the 21st century, where every gesture is a headline, these sparklers act as the visible glue of unity, as two brands become one, complete with carefully curated social media photos.