There it was again, the advert for how to get rid of unsightly stomach fat, complete with diagram of an overhanging belly.

I looked around the room. I was alone but had the feeling I was being watched. How do they know what my belly looks like, I wondered?

I was irritated by the advert and frankly, insulted by the content. I’m currently being bombarded with it, perhaps because I wrote a column recently claiming I suffered with TB – two bellies! Was that the culprit for this repetitive advertising misery?

I was even more miffed when next popped up a hearing aid advert, “What?” I cried aloud. There’s nothing wrong with my ears, I can practically hear the grass grow! Though I do have a bit of ringing in one ear which I recently text my husband about, complaining, “the bells, the bells!” and signing it, “Quasimodo.”

I like to keep him informed of my every new ache and pain irrespective of his disinterest.

The rather offensive adverts had started subtly with eye-wrinkle remover cream, admittedly, I may have lingered a little too long over the before and after photos of a celeb’s eye transformation. Then hip replacement surgery was offered, followed by invisible dentures, knee pain relief, a cure for baggy elbows (I wasn’t even aware they were a thing, until my feed informed me that not only are they a thing, but I probably had them), arthritis supplements came next and finally something informing me about sex for seniors, excuse me? Seniors, who exactly were they addressing?

As it transpired, I had no time to read about creative ways of chasing hubby around the bedroom on a Motability scooter, as the next irresistible offer was for life insurance and a no fuss cremation. That’s that then, my digital demise was complete. I had gone from a few wrinkles to deaf, toothless, arthritic, celibate and deceased in minutes, I hoped this wasn’t a prediction of things to come.

Does my phone know something I don’t, enticing me to plan my smouldering end? Who’s the snitch that told them about my dodgy knee?

Upon further investigation I discovered that someone in my household is supplying personal information to my phone...me! Every late-night scroll, every like, every health complaining comment and every embarrassing search for a weird symptom, is meticulously collected and analysed by algorithms. These digital overlords aren’t mind readers; they just watch our clicks.

Algorithms are digital detectives, invisible Columbos, sifting through the breadcrumbs of our online lives.

If we look up an article on knee pain for example, to us it’s a fact gathering exercise, to the algorithms, it’s a gold mine. We’ll be tagged as someone interested in “joint pain” and soon after start receiving a barrage of adverts for supplements promising to solve a problem we didn’t even know we were broadcasting.

Reaching for my phone I dreaded to see what part of me would be body shamed today, my big belly or my bagpipe-like elbows? Maybe I’ll take just sneak a peek at their offered solutions.