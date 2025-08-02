Jackie McGregor: The difference between in-laws and outlaws: Taylor shakes off Denise's quip

Comedian Les Dawson, pictured here with Roy Barraclough, made a career out of mother-in-law jokes

Methinks Denise may have secretly relished it; think of the mileage she would have got out of Taylor tales!

Welch is known for her candid discussions of her personal life on Loose Women.

Swift was allegedly equally relieved they hadn’t made in-law territory.

For decades the mother-in-law stereotype has been a rich source of jokes, the late comedian, Les Dawson, built a career on them.

Formerly, it was typically men complaining about disliking their mothers-in-law.

Comic, Dave Spikey japed: “We were having tea with my mother-in-law the other day and out of the blue she said: ‘I’ve decided I want to be cremated.’ I said, “alright, get your coat!”

This was told a while ago, before the PC joke police began trawling for arrests.

Humour has changed and so has the in-law dynamic as modern family models alter. Today, polls show friction is more likely to occur between women and their mothers-in-law.

Research showed 1% of my generation (Gen X) clash with their in-laws; whereas a recent poll revealed 10% of Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2006) clashed an average of four times a month with their partner’s parents.

In-law relationships have always been a delicate dance.

My generation may not battle regularly with the in-laws, but many have experienced moments of seething resentment, usually at having to participate in traditions we’re expected to uphold without question, because “they’d always done it that way.” Gen X mostly comply with in-laws to keep the peace.

Gen Z on the other hand, aren’t so accommodating. They’re a generation who questions the established status quo, from work-life balance to traditional marital/parental roles.

For older generations marriage meant two became one, but Gen Z have different expectations of shared living.

They may have contrasting ideas of financial contributions, parental roles and decision-making within their relationship, that aren’t shared or even understood by some older in-laws.

Although most people yearn for harmony in their family relationships, so much is changing in society, that the generation gaps are becoming wider.

Younger generations have different communication styles and views from previous ones, they’ve no problem challenging the traditional marital roles, this can create a difficult set of circumstances for in-law interactions.

Understanding these generational differences and changes is crucial for fostering harmonious relationships with in-laws, who may seem difficult and stuck in their ways, but who are trying to adjust to a fast-evolving family landscape.

Some find great support in a partner’s family, many don’t, hence the wealth of jokes like, what’s the difference between outlaws and in-laws? Outlaws are wanted!

This quip comes to mind regarding Denise Welch’s claim that she didn’t want to be Taylor’s mother-in-law. Swift’s camp replied that Denise’s comment was obnoxious in Taylor’s eyes, and if she were to reply, it would be via her songwriting.

