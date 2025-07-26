Jackie McGregor: The reluctant doormat - confessions of a serial people-pleaser

Too nice: I say sorry when it’s not my fault, I say yes to things I’d rather say no to, heck, I even apologise to inanimate objects

A woman was deliberating over pancakes, I was adjacent to her, blocking his way.

As I tried to clear a path, our baskets bumped, and he knocked me sideways. Without a backward glance he stormed off. I lay slouched against the shelf, elbows in the Hovis, calling, “Sorry!” after him. I’d have liked to have shouted something devilishly clever like, “Watch it, mate!” but I couldn’t because I can’t bear confrontation. If I feel I’ve displeased someone I’m tempted to report myself to the police immediately!

Later, I took a call from a friend and agreed to a task I didn’t want to do - I didn’t like to say no, for fear of offending.

In the kitchen, I stood too close to my washing machine causing it to beep. I immediately begged its pardon. You know you’ve a problem when you apologise to a Hotpoint, and I do have a problem, I’m the consummate people-pleaser.

I say sorry when it’s not my fault, I say yes to things I’d rather say no to, heck, I even apologise to inanimate objects! It was time this worm turned.

Searching YouTube for self-help I stumbled upon a guy dressed in a robe and odd socks, making timid people stand on stage and scream in a bid to awaken their beast within. They looked mortified rather than released from their misery, yet they had paid a fortune to attend the event in search of instant relief from their angst.

In 2024, the self-help industry in the United Kingdom was valued at approximately £2.68 billion, encompassing expenditures on books, online coaching, and courses. The pursuit of personal improvement is big business with events led by “gurus” often promising transformative experiences, like ending people-pleasing.

The primary reason folk want to stop the “niceness,” is the emotional exhaustion it causes. Constantly prioritising others’ needs can lead to burnout, resentment and a feeling of not being heard.

My research revealed the people-pleaser works under the unspoken mantra, “Their happiness is my responsibility,” this often stems from a fear of conflict, a craving for approval and the belief that saying “no” will lead to rejection.

It’s much more than being simply a nice person, it’s a pattern of behaviour in which you are constantly putting everyone before yourself to the detriment of your own wellbeing. It can also lead to inauthentic relationships, when bonds are formed from the fear of disapproval rather than genuine connection.

So how do we change? We must recognise the behaviour and explore why we feel the need to please, is it fear of rejection (check) or the need for validation from others (check)?

Ultimately, change comes when we accept that it’s okay to set boundaries with people, in fact, it’s essential! It’s not healthy to be that person who never says no. If we repeatedly cater to everyone’s needs and ignore our own, it can lead to a loss of self-identity.