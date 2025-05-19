James Dingley: Unionists should show Kneecap up for the ignorant, mindless and deluded yobs they are

Unfortunately, too many unionists fall for Kneecap’s infantile republican insinuations and allusions, undermining their own credibility, writes James Dingley

​I have never heard, seen or met any of them although I know something of their background and origins, whilst what I have read and heard about them certainly implies a conformist mob mentality, of limited intellectual ability and cultural development.

This, especially, since their name specifically recalls heinous and traumatic criminal violence by republican terrorists, invariably on members of their own communities. Ironic (or revealing?) that Kneecap should appear to be celebrating the terrorist violence their own community inflicted on its own members by calling themselves Kneecap.

I wonder: has this been explained to admiring audiences in America and Great Britain and the normal anti-state mob? Has it even been explained to Kneecap? And does this – kneecapping – count as culture? If it does, it betokens a very sick republican culture.

James Dingley is a former NATO instructor and university lecturer on terrorism

However, I do know about some of the causes Kneecap seek to espouse.

First, Gaza and the Israeli-Palestine issue: when talking to NATO conferences on terrorism this was an issue most of us dreaded coming up.

Whatever their particular sympathies, most commentators usually agreed that Hezbola and Hamas were terrorist organisations who committed serious terrorist offences. However, we almost all agreed (Israelis mostly excepted) that given the failure of Western states to ensure any security for the Palestinians and their rights, there was little else the Palestinians could resort to (‘wrong but right’).

The West consistently failed to enforce international law against Israel or protect the Palestinians from often very brutal and illegal Israeli actions, including war crimes.

Legal redress for their dire situation and the crimes against them by Israel were never forthcoming. A major wrong had undoubtedly been done to the Palestinians, but this was in no way comparable to the situation in Northern Ireland as Kneecap imply.

This is important since republicans seek to equate the two, which unionists obligingly confirm for them: unionists and the security forces did not go around kneecapping members of the Catholic-nationalist community - republicans did.

Further, unionists have not attempted to ethnically cleanse Catholic-nationalists from Northern Ireland, although the same cannot be said about republicans’ efforts against unionists.

Finally, whilst the UK scrupulously observed both national and international law and pursued a policy of containment and minimum use of force against republican terrorism that cannot be said about Israel.

Unfortunately, too many Unionists fall for Kneecap’s infantile republican insinuations and allusions, undermining their own credibility by mindlessly aligning with and comparing themselves and UK security forces with Israel, thus undermining their own security forces’ reputation.

Nor did unionists advocate murdering MPs or glorifying terrorists – republicans did. Most outside security commentators found the UK security forces’ response to republican terrorism exemplary and commendable for its restraint and minimum use of force.

Most found the UK’s strict adherence to both national and international law in combating terrorism most creditworthy.

Meanwhile, republicans resorted to maximum violence, indiscriminate murders and massive destruction of lives and livelihoods. All this Kneecap appear to glorify and regard as some kind of great cultural attainment, which says much about them and their culture.

In response, unionists should not get too agitated. Rather, they should show them up as rather ignorant, mindless and deluded yobs, part of an immature youth culture that republicans have created. They deserve to be condemned but not turned into any cause celebre.

Derision, contempt, disparagement and an Illustration of the kind of mentality unionists are up against is required. Perhaps members of their own community may kneecap them, then listen to their ‘raps’ about that.