Jim Allister: DUP has shown weakness to Dublin, London and Brussels by operating the North-South bodies

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s pledge on north-south was clear but, sadly, it is being trashed before our eyes, writes Jim Allister

As TUV highlighted after the communique following the October meeting was published appointments were made to the Loughs Agency, InterTradeIreland, the Language Body, and Tourism Ireland.

These appointments are significant as they empower them to operate.

Now, as confirmed in response to written questions to the Minister of Health, this happened because “the First Minister and deputy First Minister considered the matter under Urgent Procedures process and asked for approval of these appointments be placed as an agenda item at the North South Ministerial Council on 14 October 2021”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Allister QC MLA is TUV leader

Thus while our East/West relationships continue to be trashed by the Sea Border the DUP First Minister uses the cover of a North/South meeting about health to keep other North/South bodies manned and operative!

Likewise, yesterday another NSMC meeting took place on Inland Waterways. Again, this was only possible because the First Minister sanctioned it and approved the agenda. Irrespective of who attends the meeting, no North/South meeting can take place without the First Minister approving its scheduling and agenda.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s pledge was clear but, sadly, it is being trashed before our eyes. When a necessary threat is made it must be delivered.

Such weakness sends entirely the wrong signal to nationalism, Dublin, London and the EU. Why would anyone take professed danger to the institutions of the Belfast Agreement seriously when the DUP is prepared to facilitate appointments to a North/South body dealing with trade on an all-Ireland basis when our trade with the rest of the UK continues to be disrupted by the Sea Border?

Unionism can only win this battle against the iniquitous Protocol by standing resolute and firm. Wobbling and backtracking has the opposite effect.

• Jim Allister QC MLA is TUV leader

• Other comment pieces below, and beneath that information on how to subscribe to the News Letter

• Ruth Dudley Edwards Nov 2: Stephen Nolan seen as a hero in GB for his reports into Stonewall

• Henry McDonald Nov 1: Touching novel raises the plight of Irish world war veterans

• Owen Polley Oct 30: Unconvincing poll was twisted by pundits to support the NI Protocol

• Writers Oct 30: We probe Irish nationalist myths in our new book which defends the Union

• Ben Lowry Oct 30: The return of inflation will suit debtors and punish savers

• David Montgomery Oct 28: Put NI politicians at heart of the talks to resolve the dispute over the protocol

• Baroness Hoey Nov 1: Montgomery article fails to recognise that SF won’t work for the interest of NI

• Peter Robinson Oct 29: SF finance minister’s fiscal policy is to hold out his hand for more UK cash

• David Campbell Oct 29: We need to make plans for a proper celebration of NI at 100

• Henry Patterson Oct 27: Terror is being legitimised in Basque Country as it is in NI

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.ukand enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

to sign up

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.