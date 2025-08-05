Jim Allister: The dismantling of the Union has become all the clearer this summer

Jim Allister MP. (Pic: Freelance)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Herein, of course, is the political agenda of the Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework – build an all-Ireland economically and you are paving the way for political alignment to follow.

Any unionist who fails to recognise and act on this is aiding the dismantling of the very Union they profess to uphold. Nationalism has had no difficulty in seeing and embracing the intended direction of travel of the protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer it has all become even more clear than it already was.

Stormont MLAs are renouncing their right to legislate in 300 areas of law, yet the 1998 agreement prohibits any change in the constitutional status of NI without the consent of the majority of its people

The extent to which in four short years the protocol has succeeded in reorientating our economy is evidenced by the undeniable diversion of trade that we are witnessing.

See the article that the economist Dr Esmond Birnie wrote for this newspaper a year ago, to which the web version of this article will link (‘The Irish Sea border is indeed causing diversion of trade’ – June 7 2024).

The Labour government is very much at ease with the shifting economic and constitutional plates, with the Explanatory Statement accompanying the recently laid and innocuous sounding ‘Marking of Retail Goods Regulations 2025’ sanguinely acknowledging that what they are proposing will induce further companies in Great Britain to discontinue supplying Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These regulations build on the already existing requirement for separate labelling of goods destined for Northern Ireland. ‘Not for EU’ is the labelling already in place for some GB food products, but from 1st July the range of goods requiring such expanded significantly as the EU noose tightened.

The additional costs, on top of customs declarations etc, will cause many mainland suppliers to give up on Northern Ireland. The government knows this, but doesn’t really care.

Any remedial steps would only be taken (if ever) in respect of large suppliers, with smaller suppliers (companies in Great Britain with less than 50 employees) left to disengage.

Even to see anything done in respect of damage to the supply chain by larger companies disengaging, the government will only contemplate intervention when the damage is demonstrably done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given their blind eye to trade diversion – which should already have seen action under Article 16 of the Protocol – there can be no confidence that remedial action would ever be taken.

Readers will recall that part of the dud Donaldson deal was a promise of ‘Not for EU’ labelling for the whole of the UK – which would have meant there was no financial gain in not supplying NI – but that was swiftly abandoned once the DUP was on the hook and returned to Stormont.

Meanwhile, border control posts are being unveiled in Northern Ireland for goods moving internally within the UK.

The sad reality is that ‘faithful implementation’ of the Windsor Framework, to which the government is committed, requires acquiescence in the severance of our GB ties, as intended by the EU to which Starmer is in compliant awe!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the government cared about the economic and constitutional integrity of its own nation, then it would be embracing ‘mutual enforcement’ as the obvious answer. But, sadly, it feels under little pressure since the lead party of unionism gave up our leverage and opted to operate the Union-dismantling protocol by restoring Stormont.

​