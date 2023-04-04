Joe Kennedy: Ulster was a profound influence on the US and we can build on that

As early as 1636 a ship left Ulster bound for Boston, Joe Kennedy’s home city, with links ever since

On board were 140 men and women who sought to make a fresh start in the New World and practice their religion freely. Although severe storms forced the ship back home, its initial voyage lit the spark of mass Scots-Irish emigration. Those early immigrants built farms, opened businesses, and founded towns. Some rose to high office and became Presidents and statesmen. These men and women made a profound contribution to the values, traditions, and institutions of the United States.

The United States and Northern Ireland share a common heritage and common desire to strengthen today what those early immigrants built in America: vibrant communities where families can grow and thrive. In September of 1998, in his first speech to the Northern Ireland Assembly after the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, President Clinton said that “from farming to finance, education to healthcare…in peace you can find new prosperity.” His meaning was clear: with peace came the opportunity not only for reconciliation and renewal, but also economic progress and prosperity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 1998, U.S. support for Northern Ireland’s development has been a cornerstone of our relationship with the United Kingdom. Leaders across the region and across the United States have long recognized that greater economic growth brings opportunity to all communities. They also understood that a strong economy prevents the loss of talent and gives people—particularly young people—a reason to build a future for themselves in Northern Ireland.

President Biden shares this view about our common past and shared future. As his Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, he has asked me to deepen our longstanding economic engagement and be a champion for the entire region.

There’s much to build on. Over the last decade, political stability has drawn nearly £1.5 billion in new investment from the United States alone, bringing high-value, technology-rich jobs to the region. The United States continues to be Northern Ireland’s top source of Foreign Direct Investment. About 230 U.S.-owned firms now thrive in Northern Ireland, in large part because of its business-friendly environment. As Special Envoy, I plan to work closely with business leaders throughout Northern Ireland, as well as with U.S. Ambassador Jane Hartley and her team to continue encouraging and guiding American companies who invest in Northern Ireland.

Plenty of business leaders have already made clear that Northern Ireland has the capacity to compete and win in a global economy. Bold strategies like the “10x Economy” and “Belfast Region City Deal” show the heights of your ambition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 1998, Northern Ireland’s economic growth has been remarkable. But I want us to look forward rather than back. As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, there is much to be done. I firmly believe that the next 25 years can and should be a time of even more prosperity and growth.

Achieving those goals means supporting businesses, communities, and people across Northern Ireland, which requires a lot of listening and learning. When I make my first official trip to Northern Ireland, I look forward to engaging representatives across civil society, business and industry. Over time, I will work across the entire region, from Belfast to Derry/Londonderry, Enniskillen and Newry. I want to explore ideas that can deepen trade and investment between the United States and Northern Ireland. And I want to showcase Northern Ireland’s natural beauty, talented workforce, and world-class universities.

I know that challenges lie ahead. The global economic climate is tougher than in years past, and deep differences remain in Northern Ireland. Yet I have confidence that families and communities in Northern Ireland want to protect and grow what has been achieved, and rather than re-fighting old conflicts, they want to seize new opportunities.

In a spirit of partnership, I look forward to supporting the men and women across the region who advance our shared values and goals. Ultimately it is not for the United States to decide the destiny of Northern Ireland. It never has been. But we know that, working together, with pragmatism and creativity, we can create the conditions to make Northern Ireland’s economy as vibrant and dynamic as its people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The United States believes—and I believe, deeply—that every community in Northern Ireland should enjoy the fruits of economic development. That will be my sole mission as Special Envoy.