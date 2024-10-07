Stormont leaders Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly met the Chinese ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, in May

This had been agreed by UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher and Chinese premier Zhao Ziyang when they signed the Sino-British Joint Declaration in 1984.

It came into effect in the Sino-British Treaty. It set out in detail how Hong Kong would be governed after it was handed back to China by the United Kingdom in 1997.

Under this unique agreement, a mini-constitution called the Basic Law was supposed to protect the city’s autonomy. The Basic Law was also intended to protect certain freedoms for Hong Kong including freedom of assembly and speech, an independent judiciary and some democratic rights - freedoms that no other part of mainland China has.

Instead since then, China undermined human rights and democracy which continues unabated today.

In July 2020, China adopted new controversial security laws in relation to Hong Kong which had far-reaching implications. They targeted Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement (which had led demonstrations of over 500,000) with severe penalties, including possible life sentences.

These laws overrode Hong Kong laws and judicial independence, effectively ending Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedom of speech, human rights, and the right to political dissent.

As a consequence, leading pro-democracy supporters were given jail or suspended jail sentences in Hong Kong courts.

Among those sentenced was the then 73-year-old Jimmy Lai, the media tycoon and owner of Apple Daily, who was sentenced to 14 months in prison for unauthorised assembly.

Others included the universally respected Martin Lee Q C, who was then aged 82 and regarded as the founding father of democracy in Hong Kong, and leading barrister Margaret Ng.

Another one, called ‘Long Hair’, was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

China and its Hong Kong puppets added further repressive measures by targeting Hong Kong journalists and their media outlets which had been pro-democracy.

After a trial which lasted 21 months (instead of 20 days), a Hong Kong court jailed two journalists whom they found guilty in a landmark sedition case (under an old colonial law).

These journalists were Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam, editors at the now-defunct Stand News media outlet. Their crimes were that they had published articles about the crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong under China.

Furthermore, the previously mentioned Jimmy Lai, now aged 76, still languishes in jail for similar offences.

What I have mentioned up to now is a mere tiny fraction of the human rights and other abuses that have been inflicted on Hong Kong citizens by China in the last wo decades.

Instead of raising even a single one of these issues with the Chinese ambassador, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly chose instead to discuss the expansion of Chinese banks to Northern Ireland.

It is well known that the Chinese strategy of buying the silence of countries who might become critics of human rights abuses in both Hong Kong and mainland China has been to finance the building of large infrastructure projects such as roads and ports in both Europe and Asia at low interest rates or provide low interest loans to countries under financial pressure.

The Chinese ambassador’s raising of the subject could well have been a similar ploy.

They should hang their heads in shame. In my humble opinion, they were in danger of bringing their offices into disrepute.

Instead, they should be leading their MLAs and Westminster MPs in a chorus of criticism of China and also demanding that the new Westminster government and Parliament – as the co- signatories of the Sino-British Agreement – become more vocal and active on the issue.