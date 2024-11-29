​John Cushnahan: Peril of nuclear war if world ignores China's treatment of Hong Kong

A protestor is detained outside the Hong Kong Group of 47 sentencing earlier this month. Dozens of the leaders of the pro-democracy movement were sentenced for alleged subversion. China is continuing its crackdown on the democracy movement in Hong Kong, without much opposition or protest from the outside world

​China has taken advantage of the international superpowers’ preoccupation with what is happening in the Middle East and the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine to relentlessly persecute those who led the democracy movement in Hong Kong.

When the G20 Summit (consisting of the world’s 20 most powerful nations) met recently in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 18th to 19th, Hong Kong did not even merit a mention on their agenda.

Undoubtedly, encouraged by that, while the world leaders were meeting in Brazil, Hong Kong courts sentenced dozens of the leaders of the pro-democracy movement for alleged subversion.

Those sentenced belonged to the so-called “Hong Kong Group of 47” who were pro-democracy activists and legislators. They were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion but the only thing they had done was that they were involved in a campaign to pick opposition candidates for local elections.

John Cushnahan is a former European Parliament Rapporteur on Hong Kong 1997-2004

Those jailed included 60-year-old Professor of Law, Benny Tai, and 28-year-old student leader Joshua Wong.

Benny Tai was jailed for ten years and the others, including more legislators and academics, for four years; they have already been in jail for a number of years but, as yet, it is not clear whether or not these new sentences will be in addition to what they have already served.

The day after these trials, Jimmy Lai, the 76-year-old proprietor of the Apple daily newspaper which had been a strong defender of the democracy movement, appeared in court, accused of colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring with others to issue seditious publications. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

He denied asking then-US vice president Mike Pence and then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo to take action against the city and China at meetings with them during the territory’s anti-government protests of 2019.

He has also received several awards from prestigious international journalist organisations for his courageous commitment to the defence of human rights in Hong Kong.

All these trials took place under the repressive legislation that had been imposed on Hong Kong in 2019.

This was called the “National Security Law” and was in response to the large demonstrations, some over 500, 000, that had occurred in Hong Kong.

The demand of those that marched was simply to seek speedier moves to democracy that had been promised under the “one country, two systems” that had been in the Sino-British Treaty of 1984, agreed between the UK and China under which Hong Kong was handed back to China.

Under it, China had agreed to give Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy and preserve its social and economic systems for 50 years, and that the rule of law would be its cornerstone after the handover took place in 1997.

Regrettably, with the introduction and use of the National Security Law the “one country, two system” no longer exists.

The Sino-British Treaty, which is an international treaty, has been effectively torn up by one of its signatories.

I understand the major international powers’ concern with what is happening in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly in the case of the latter where there is now a potential danger of nuclear conflict.

However, an even greater danger of the use of nuclear warfare exists if they ignore what is happening in Hong Kong at their peril.

If China continues to get away with what they are doing in Hong Kong, China will next turn its attention to Taiwan.

China has been for a long time committed to the reunification of China and that includes, as it is doing in Hong Kong, bringing Taiwan back under Chinese control.

If they were to do this, this will be resisted strongly by Taiwan and other nuclear powers in the Taiwan Straits.

In my view, this does not require the world's superpowers to provide any country with nuclear weapons – they simply have to use the massive economic and financial power that they already have. The US, Japan the EU and other major economic blocs should introduce these against those like China and Russia.

In the case of China in particular, they would act as a strong deterrent against what they are doing in Hong Kong.

In my opinion at this point in time, China’s primary objective is to be the world’s number one economic power – not its primary military power.

Financial and economic sanctions, properly applied, could well succeed in forcing not only China but also Russia in what they are respectively doing in Hong Kong and Ukraine,

It is a much more preferable strategy than sliding into the use of nuclear weapons.

The European Parliament around midday yesterday has taken the first step in this direction by voting on a resolution that could lead to the EU revoking Hong Kong’s special customs treatment.

While this vote may be non-binding it was passed by 473 votes to 23 against with 98 abstentions and does put huge pressure on the EU Council and the EU Commission to reconsider the status of Hong Kong’s trade office in Brussels and also consider the possibility of imposing sanctions on those leading figures in Hong Kong who are the puppets of Beijing.

If they follow the European Parliaments lead, it would send a clear message to China that they will suffer serious economic consequences if they continue with their ongoing repressive actions in Hong Kong.