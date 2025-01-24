Jon Burrows: Delay and lack of transparency erode trust in justice system

A man was arrested after an incident at an address linked to the Police Ombudsman in September 2023. At the time, the PSNI said officers “received a report of a domestic incident” and attended an address in Co Down

During that incident one man was arrested for common assault and released on bail and the PSNI stated that its officers had been unable to access the property in question.

Shortly after Jon Boucher became chief constable, he asked West Midlands Police to lead part of the investigation. On November 2, 2023 the chief constable confidently told the Policing Board that he anticipated the investigation would be concluded in “weeks, not months”. More than a year later that investigation is still ongoing.

We still know very little about the West Midlands Police investigation. During one update delivered by ACC Chris Todd, the Policing Board were informed that Operation Mylogic had two strands.

One strand was evidently a PSNI led one and it swiftly resulted in a file being sent to the PPS in relation to a common assault. The second strand relates to a linked investigation that was outsourced to West Midlands police, due to a “conflict” in PSNI leading it.

Earlier this month it was reported that the man arrested during the incident was given a caution for common assault. The PPS confirmed that they recommended this disposal and that the police administered it in September 2024.

Despite the public interest in this case, the PSNI did not reveal this information at the time. Both the PSNI and West Midlands Police have stated that the investigation the English police service is conducting is still live.

We know virtually nothing about this ongoing investigation that is linked to the holder of the Office of Police Ombudsman, despite the fact she is back at work and exercises immense power.

It has never been confirmed who is being investigated by West Midlands, what gender they are or extraordinarily even what offence is being investigated.

The delay and lack of transparency in the case is alarming and organisationally damaging to both the PSNI and the Police Ombudsman. The public need to have trust that everyone in Northern Ireland is equal under the law and that the police will carry out their duties without fear or favour.

Similarly, both the public and the police must have trust in the absolute probity of senior members of the Ombudsman, as their organisation carries out the vital role of holding police officers to account.

It is of course important that due process takes place and that anyone who is under investigation enjoys the presumption of innocence unless it is proven otherwise.

However, respecting those important principles does not negate basic non-prejudicial information being released to the public, especially in cases of immense public interest.

It is high time that either the PSNI or West Midlands Police provided further information about the ongoing investigation. I will now openly pose some basic questions.

Is the investigation a criminal one or is it a scoping exercise to determine if there is a basis for opening a criminal investigation? If it is the latter, what offence is being investigated and can the police even advise of the gender of any suspect?

Can either force, or indeed the minister for justice, confirm if the Ombudsman or any employee of that organisation is the subject of a police investigation? Why is there such a delay in the investigation - have any interviews taken place and have any statements been recorded from witnesses?

There are also questions for the PSNI to answer in relation to the original incident itself. They stated they could not gain access to the address in question, but this is a fundamental duty of the police responding to domestic incidents, as stated in their own policy.

Can the PSNI reassure the public (and especially victims of domestic violence) that they will always ensure they gain access to homes after domestic reports? Has there been an internal review of why they did not?

I have never known a case in my career where police accepted not gaining access to a property following a report of domestic incident. What happened here and why are elected members of the Policing Board not seeking reassurance about this particular issue of public safety?

The PPS decided to recommend a caution for common assault as opposed to a prosecution in connection with this incident. This was despite the offence seemingly being linked to a domestic incident.

The PPS’s own policy states that in domestic cases, where the evidential test is met, a prosecution will normally be required. The PPS should advise if it usual that cautions are recommended for domestic cases and does this not undermine the overall messaging about robustly tackling domestic related crime?

We are all equal under the law and it is for the chief constable of the PSNI to ensure that both the public and his officers have trust that the investigation being led by West Midlands Police on his behalf is fair, fearless, and effective.

Delay and lack of transparency erode trust in the entire justice system.

Moreover, aside from any criminal investigation into any offence connected to this matter, critical questions need answered about why the PSNI seemingly left a domestic incident without gaining access to the address. Was direction sought or received by senior officers and is there learning for the future so there is no repetition?

Such questions go beyond the scope of a criminal investigation, which is why there should be an independent review to establish exactly what happened.

