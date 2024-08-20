Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summer has arrived at last. It is a glorious Sunday afternoon and the glare of the sun brings out the brilliant shades of red, blue and purple in the blooms in the flower baskets in the wee village.

My family is having lunch with another in a local restaurant. It is an old friend who is visiting home and has taken the time to catch up with me. He has brought his wife and children to Northern Ireland for the first time.

Things are going well. The food is appreciated and the conversation flows easily. My fear that the encounter might be awkward and stilted has not materialised. When there are children present there is always something for the parents to talk about. We remark that our visitors have brought the good weather with them. I make some jokes which are deemed by my son not to be too terrible.

After lunch we stroll lazily through the main street. The children want ice cream and we stop at a bench while they hungrily lick at the oversized cones. The village is wearing its best today. The old buildings look majestic, rather than tired, the flowers add colour and the slightest breeze delightfully tickles the leaves on the trees in the shaded area where we are sitting. There are many families enjoying the weather and laughter comes from children in the play park behind us.

Children are always direct. One of my friend’s boys asks: “Why is the water that colour?”

“You are so lucky to live somewhere like this,” my friend’s wife says.

I feel some sense of pride although I’m not sure why. I didn’t build the village, nor do I run a business in it or even play an active part in the community. I suppose I pay my rates and I’m entitled to take a sense of satisfaction from my surroundings.

My friend has some time before he has to head down the motorway towards the airport, so I suggest a walk around the lake. The idea finds favour and I tell him to follow my car on the short drive. There is no point going to the main carpark where there will be large crowds and the potential of a long wait to get a parking space. Using my local knowledge, I steer us towards a quiet back entrance to the wood where we can park easily.

Minutes later we are walking along the narrow paths in the forest. There are areas where the density of the trees means the sun has not been able to dry the mud on the ground. The kids run ahead, playing on the rope bridge and pointing at the sculptures.

Soon, we are among many families strolling along the edge of the large lake. There are further mumblings of contentment, appreciation of the beauty in our surroundings.

I have walked along this path hundreds of times over the years. I come here every week, often several times in a week. I know how lucky I am to have the forest and the lake so close to my home.

There is something different today although it is not immediately apparent. It takes a few minutes before I notice the green tinge to the water. I move closer, right to the edge, because I want to be certain. Water, of course, has no colour, but the reflection of what is above it can play tricks on the eyes. I want to be certain.

We move further around the lake and any doubt is shredded. The water here is the same colour as the grass. Actually, it is a more striking shade of green, as if it has been coloured in with a fluorescent felt-tip marker. The sun enriches the colour. I move to the bank again, noticing the oily film on the top of the surface. I am no expert on birds, but there is a large creature which I’ve always believed to be a heron, who is usually to be found in a small pond at the rear of the lake.

It is there again today, perched on a piece of wood slightly above the sickly green water.

I make a clumsy and semi-embarrassed attempt to explain the blue green algae crisis which is affecting large parts of Northern Ireland. How the noxious blooms have grown and spread across the waterways. I’ve written countless stories about the algae over the past year. I’ve been to Lough Neagh, spoken to scientists and interviewed politicians. But I’ve never seen it at my home before. Perhaps it only seems to become real when it arrives at your doorstep.

We walk on. There is not so much chatter now, not the same stream of compliments about the natural beauty. We arrive at the front of the lake where the swans and ducks gather at the shore in expectation of being fed chunks of stale bread. There is a large queue at the little mobile trailer which sells coffees and buns.

And close to the board welcoming visitors to the lake and forest park there is a new sign. The first words I notice in caps are ‘Safety Warning. Algae Present’.

My friend and his wife and kids stop to read the sign beside me. It says: “The water contains algae that may produce toxins which pose serious risk to human health if contacted or ingested.”

The sign warns that side effects can include skin irritation, liver damage or nervous system damage.

It continues: “It is a sensible precaution for you, your children and your animals to avoid contact with the algal scum and the water close by.”