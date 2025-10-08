Causing confusion with my Chinese chicken omelette

​It has been a difficult week at work. I've done plenty of hours, my back aches, and I'm limping towards the weekend.

​On Friday evening, I am just beginning to unwind when our electricity supply fails. Storm Amy is baring her teeth, causing the windows to shake in their frames and the letterbox to rattle.

This is the sixth time we have had a power cut in 2025 and the novelty has long since worn off.

I know from routine where the candles and torches are to be found. Previous power cuts have lasted from just a few hours to several days, so I am keen not to raise hopes about when the heat and light will return.

On Saturday morning the house is still in the dark. I send my wife and son off to family until supply is restored.

Rather than sit on my own in a cold house, I volunteer to do a job at work, just to have something to fill the time, so I can keep moving and get out.

It is late afternoon when I return and find that we have power again. I turn on the heating and summon my family to come home.

It is commonly decided that we need a treat. I am too exhaused to consider cooking so we settle on ordering a takeaway. My son wants pizza while my wife and I agree on Chinese food.

I make a plan.

All of the Chinese restaurants in the area can be busy on a Saturday evening. It is not unknown for me to attempt to phone an establishment dozens of times before I get through.

I decide I will go to the counter to order, to speed up the process.

We discuss what we want. My wife changes her mind several times before settling on a beef curry with boiled rice. My choice is easier. I will order what I usually do. A chicken omelette.

Part of being married involves saying the same things to each other over and over. We have had the chicken omelette conversation multiple times.

And we have it again.

"You can't order a chicken omelette.”

“Why not? It's on the menu.”

“But it's not Chinese.”

“Yeah, but it's on the menu.”

“I know, but, but…it's weird.”

At this point I should perhaps say something about my choice.

I love eggs, viewing them far and away the most versatile and valued of foods. Aside from breakfasts, most restaurant menus do not offer omelettes, but the majority of Chinese takeaways do.

I was in my 20s before I first tried food from a Chinese restaurant (and significantly older before I had an Indian curry).

I enjoy more or less everything on the menu - sweet and sour, special fried rice, chop suey, roast duck with plum sauce - but when I am hungry and the chance of eating an omelette is presented, more often than not I will take it.

There is a second point.

Eating takeaway food is considered by many to be a communal experience. If I get curry, or lemon chicken, or chow mein, my wife will sample some of it.

It is not generous to acknowledge it, but I know if I order an omelette, she will leave it alone.

I drive to order and pick up the food. While I may be stubborn, I am not without some appreciation of what my wife said.

Is it weird to order a chicken omelette? I tell myself that it is on the menu for a reason.

The restaurant, as I expected, is packed with customers.

There is one woman behind the counter on the phone and a younger one dealing with the customers in the shop.

I approach her and make the order. She looks confused when I ask for the omelette.

"I'm not sure we do that?”

I point her to the relevant item on the menu and she hesitantly writes it down.

I pay for the food and find the last remaining place on a bench, resting my sore back against the wall.

Customers continue to enter and leave the shop at a rapid rate and several stand as there is not enough seating.

An elderly gentleman makes his order and then takes up a position directly behind the door, peering out through the glass into the street.

I am not sure this is wise. I consider that I should offer him my seat, or at the very least advise him to move.

I am about to speak when the door is flung open by another customer and strikes him on his head. There is a moment of concern and several customers go to him, but he laughs it off and assures he is not hurt.

Several customers talk about being without power.

The woman behind the counter tells us the restaurant had to close at its busiest moment the night before when its electricity supply also failed.

There is constant activity between the kitchen and the counter, as orders are made and instructions passed.

I speak no Cantonese but several times I hear the words 'chicken omelette!' being yelled with what seems to be increasing agitation from the back.

I feel slightly foolish sitting there.

A bell rings constantly as portions of food in white plastic bags are produced.

My plan to expedite the process by ordering in person seems to have worked as the wait is not long.

The woman who had been answering the phone emerges from the kitchen.

“Beef curry with boiled rice! And….” She screws up her face in confusion. “And a chicken something, I don’t know what that is.”

I stand up. The eyes of all the customers in the shop are upon me.

"Uh, it's a chicken omelette,” I offer helpfully.

She hands the bag of food to me, still with a dubious expression.

“I don't think I've ever seen anyone order that before.”