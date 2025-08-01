Long read: Claims that the Irish Sea border was removed were so misleading as to be nonsense - the frontier not only still exists, it is hardening

Boris Johnson, watched by Sir (now Lord) David Frost, signs Brexit withdrawal deal with the EU in January 2020 in Downing Street. For all the then prime minister’s pledges to protect the integrity of the UK, he left Northern Ireland behind in the EU orbit

​In January 2024, to much fanfare, the DUP signed its Safeguarding the Union agreement with the Conservative government.

​The Stormont assembly was subsequently restored on the basis that the Irish Sea border had effectively been removed.

The DUP claimed that its deal had successfully abolished checks on goods and stopped an ‘automatic pipeline’ of EU law to Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, the prime minister at the time, Rishi Sunak, insisted that the agreement, and its predecessor, the Windsor Framework, removed ‘any sense’ of a border in the Irish Sea. Almost immediately, it became apparent that these claims were exaggerated and so misleading that they could fairly be described as nonsense. In fact this very week a key border control post in NI, long-demanded by the EU, became operational in Larne.

The Irish Sea border with the rest of the UK does not apply only to trade. And the EU’s insistence that the border control posts that opened this week proceed shows that it does not think the sea frontier is gone. Picture Pacemaker

This article explains the true scale and reach of the internal UK border.

The Irish Sea frontier does not apply only to trade, as the Safeguarding the Union paper asserted, and instead of getting less onerous, in most cases it is getting harder. In fact, almost monthly, a new tranche of regulations are applied.

This article will show how:

• Northern Ireland is now treated as a foreign country by the rest of the UK • The default route for GB goods is a red lane and a full customs border • Traders say the ‘green lane’ is more complicated than trading with Japan • Northern Ireland has arguably the ‘most complex’ VAT and customs regime in Europe • Supermarkets face thousands of declarations, costing millions each year, to keep food on our shelves • A parcels border has hit consumers and decimated online sales • We face a ‘potentially devastating’ veterinary medicines border • A pet border is imminent • A potential immigration border looms • Westminster and Stormont cannot legislate for NI on a swathe of issues

The then DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and NI secretary Chris Heaton-Harris holding ‘Safeguarding the Union’ document. ​​The DUP assertion that it stopped an ‘automatic pipeline’ of law flowing from EU to NI is increasingly hard to sustain

A hard and multi-faceted border

The claims that a sea border does not exist, that it is a trivial imposition or that it could even be of some benefit to Northern Ireland are impossible to support, given that the frontier has so deeply affected so many aspects of life here. The government’s latest attempts to broker a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement with the EU will leave most of these barriers in place, even if it eventually results in less red tape for movements of food, drink and plant products.

This article covers many of the basics of the protocol, but it is by no means comprehensive. The framework is particularly burdensome, because the sea border has the potential to harden at any time. If the UK and the EU change their policies or relationships, Northern Ireland can always be cut further adrift.

The sea border not only clearly exists; it is a virus that could eat away at Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom indefinitely, until our Union with Great Britain becomes all but meaningless.

This article explains how it affects:

• Trade in goods • Manufacturing • Supermarkets • Private parcels • Mail order sales • Veterinary medicines • Pets • Immigration • The legacy of the troubles

Barriers to trade

The Northern Ireland Protocol, implemented by Boris Johnson, and the Windsor Framework, signed by Rishi Sunak, mean the rest of the UK treats Northern Ireland as a ‘third country’ (a foreign country), for the purposes of trade. This province is obliged to apply the EU’s customs rules and regulations on goods. For that reason, there are now two main potential routes for products or materials moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

The default option, commonly referred to as the ‘red lane’, requires a full slate of customs formalities and paperwork. The goods must be accompanied by export numbers and customs declarations. They are likely to be subjected to customs checks and, where appropriate, tariffs must be paid. None of these formalities are required normally for goods moving within the same country.

The ‘red lane’ applies to almost all materials for processing, which means that the overwhelming majority of manufacturers have no choice but to use this route, if their suppliers are in Great Britain. In theory, it is possible for some companies to bring in supplies through a less onerous path, but this scheme is restricted to small businesses, with a turnover of less than £2 million. Many types of goods are not eligible and manufacturers must provide evidence that the finished products will not enter the EU.

The second potential route for goods is the UK Internal Market Scheme (or UKIMS), which was previously known as the ‘green lane’. The government claimed that this method would effectively make the sea border melt away for goods that were destined to stay in Northern Ireland. GB companies planning to send goods via UKIMS must attain an authorisation number and sign up to a lengthy set of declarations that their products will not end up in the EU.

There could be a penalty for getting this wrong. In addition, they are effectively asked to guarantee that customers in Ulster will not move goods on into the Republic or the rest of the EU. Many companies have decided not to take that risk.

The process of simply signing up to UKIMS is time-consuming and difficult, particularly for small businesses. The companies must meet all kinds of compliance requirements, provide records in predetermined formats that track products from ‘import to end use’ and furnish extensive evidence about the goods. The businesses may be expected to produce paperwork like invoices, receipts, purchase orders, delivery notes and proof of origin, for their sales to Northern Ireland.

It is no wonder that many firms have simply decided that they will no longer trade here. The Scottish fruit and plants supplier, McIntyre Fruit, reportedly said that it was more difficult to trade with Northern Ireland than Japan. The South Antrim MP, Robin Swann, cited the company’s partner, Stuart McIntyre, when he told the House of Commons that, “bureaucracy wise and communications wise, it is easier for a supplier in Scotland to supply into Japan than it is to supply across the 14-mile stretch of water into Northern Ireland”.

The Hertfordshire logistics firm, Smart Directions, said that UK business owners are “breaking out in a cold sweat” about trading with this part of the country. Under the Irish sea border, the company warns customers, “Northern Ireland has the most headache inducingly complex VAT and customs regime in Europe”.

‘Kick in the teeth’ for supermarkets and food suppliers

The EU initially claimed that food and animal products from outside the bloc formed the biggest threat to its single market. As a consequence, there was supposedly little room for compromise on moving these goods, unless the UK accepted Brussels’ rules and submitted to the jurisdiction of its courts. The original NI Protocol, agreed by Boris Johnson’s government, created a regime requiring checks, vets’ certificates and additional paperwork that was expected to empty supermarket shelves. As a result, the UK introduced a grace period on groceries, to keep food moving to Northern Ireland, which was in place until a new set-up was introduced under the Windsor Framework.

In spite of the EU’s initial intransigence on agriculture, the framework in theory allowed dual regulation on food, with both UK and EU rules recognised for a limited number of products. These goods move under the Northern Ireland Retail Movement Scheme (NIRMS). To qualify for this route, products require individual labels, specifying that they are ‘not for EU’. This obligation was introduced in phases, but was fully rolled out this month. The previous government undertook to make the requirement nation-wide, to avoid further hardening the Irish Sea border. Labour subsequently dropped this plan, on the basis that it would impose damaging costs on companies in Great Britain. In a recent development, though, the government introduced legislation last month that allows ministers to require ‘Not for EU’ labels on certain products nationwide.

There is no guarantee that these powers will be used. They are at ministers’ discretion, if certain product lines seem likely to disappear from Northern Ireland’s shelves as a result of the EU’s labelling demands.

In addition, goods must be declared ‘not at risk’ of entering the EU, to qualify for the so-called ‘green lane’. Some meat and dairy products cannot be sent to Northern Ireland at all. Meanwhile, traders using the scheme must provide extensive information about both their companies and the goods they are moving.

The government recently agreed to ‘reset’ its relationships with Brussels and strike a new deal on food, drink and plant health. The prime minister indicated that the UK would accept the EU’s rules, in return for less red tape and fewer checks on its products. In theory, this is expected eventually to remove the need for most identity checks, special labelling and veterinary certificates required to move food, drink and plants from GB to NI.

Customs certificates will still be required and the exact details are yet to be published.

At a Westminster committee on the Windsor Framework, the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium spelled out the extent of current barriers. It accused the authorities of treating major supermarkets, like Sainsbury’s and Tesco, as if they were shady wheeler-dealers, like Del-Boy and Rodney. One supermarket was said to be completing “tens of thousands” of customs declarations. The NIRC’s director, Neil Johnston, predicted that there could be “gaps on the shelves” this summer, due to the requirements of the Windsor Framework.

He claimed supermarket trucks were regularly sent back to Scotland, because of small problems with paperwork. One of Northern Ireland’s biggest providers of fish and seafoods, Ewing Seafoods, highlighted similar concerns. The company’s director, Crawford Ewing, described the post-Brexit requirements at ports here as ‘disastrous’ for his business and said the sea border was ‘a kick in the teeth’.

Parcels border and product safety rules

The government finally introduced its new parcels border earlier this year, after businesses previously requested delays to its implementation. Despite these protests from hauliers and lobbyists, the DUP claimed that the new system would keep packages moving freely to the province. This was seemingly based on comparing the regime to ‘rigorous’ rules that were never implemented, because they were impractical. It certainly did not represent the situation actually in place before May.

Under the new system, non-business customers are asked to provide a description of the goods they are sending, as well as details of their weight and value. This applies to personal packages, like birthday presents, sent from GB to NI. Some delivery companies previously asked for these details, but it was by no means universal.

Meanwhile, businesses that want to send goods here must sign up to the UKIMS scheme. This includes completing nine legal declarations that goods are not ‘at risk’ of entering the EU, accepting legal responsibility for this promise and supplying a range of additional information. Any products that do not qualify for the UKIMS route must undergo the full rigours of the ‘red lane’. If the company in GB is sending the parcel to a business in Northern Ireland, it generally needs to include a customs declaration.

This requirement can be waived in certain circumstances, but the exemption is not usually available to firms exceeding the £2 million turnover threshold and many categories of goods are excluded.

In addition, the EU introduced new general product safety regulations (GPSR) before Christmas that applied automatically to Northern Ireland, but not to the rest of the UK. The rules required mainland companies to provide swathes of extra information, when they posted goods to the province. Traders need to nominate a ‘responsible person’ to act as an on-the-ground agent in Northern Ireland or in the EU, if they want to send products here, and they must adhere to a strict labelling regime.

Many companies from Great Britain, particularly smaller firms, simply pulled out of our market altogether, in response to these requirements and the extra costs they imposed. The owner of Weirdstock Bedding, Johanna Haughey-Lewis, who is originally from Northern Ireland, told the broadcaster Sky that she could no longer ship to the province. “You get fines if you don’t comply with this,” she said, “I just don’t have the resources.”

Many products for sale on platforms like ebay and Amazon are no longer available in Northern Ireland. The News Letter reported that even the Royal Armouries, which holds the UK’s collection of arms and armour at the Tower of London, has stopped sending products like books and commemorative medals to the province. A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Similarly to other national museums, we have temporarily paused online sales to Northern Ireland and the EU while we complete a review of our suppliers to ensure they are compliant with GPSR.”

​

‘Potentially devastating’ veterinary medicines border and barriers for pets

The UK has made many attempts to strike a deal with the EU over veterinary medicines, but the two sides have yet to reach an agreement that will keep products moving to Northern Ireland. The situation has been managed so far through a ‘grace period’, meaning that the framework has not applied, but that is set to expire at the end of 2025.

The British Veterinary Association estimated that 10% to 15% of medicines could disappear entirely from our market after this date. Previously, the proportion was expected to be 50%, but some products now arrive directly from the EU, rather than coming via GB.

The 10% figure may not sound too serious, but the BVA’s Northern Ireland president, Dr Kirsten Dunbar, told a Westminster committee that losing access to even one critical medicine would have a ‘severe impact’ on animal health in the province. The government has not yet provided a definitive list of medicines that may be impacted, despite vets repeatedly asking for this information.

The BVA has explained that this issue could create problems for human health, as well as the wellbeing of animals. Earlier this year, the House of Lords’ Brexit committee asked ministers for ‘urgent clarity’ on its progress on the question. The consequences of failing to resolve the issue could be ‘potentially devastating’ according to vets.

Rather than striking a proper agreement with the EU, the government last month announced two schemes, which it claimed would help maintain the supply of medicines. Even the agriculture minister at Stormont, Andrew Muir, who belongs to the fanatically europhile Alliance party, expressed concern that Labour was ‘overselling’ these plans and failing to address vets’ anxieties.

In addition, from the 4th of June, pet owners in Great Britain have more hurdles to navigate if they wish to visit Northern Ireland with their animals. The new pet border scheme will apply to dogs, cats and ferrets. These animals will need a ‘pet passport’ and must be microchipped to qualify for the document. Owners must also sign a declaration that their pet will not travel on into the EU.

Previously, people could generally travel freely around the whole UK with their animals.

Under the legal and political authority of the EU

The DUP said it stopped an ‘automatic pipeline’ of law flowing from the EU to Northern Ireland, by agreeing its Safeguarding the Union deal. In that document, the government claimed that the framework, “applies only in respect of the trade in goods - the vast majority of public policy is entirely untouched by it.”

These assertions are increasingly difficult to sustain. The Stormont brake was originally described as a ‘powerful new democratic safeguard’ that could prevent amendments or replacements to EU law from applying to Northern Ireland. Applicability Motions supposedly provided similar protections when Brussels introduced new laws. Unfortunately, it became apparent quickly that it was almost impossible to trigger these safeguards, to the point that critics said they were useless.

Unionists have tried twice so far to prevent new EU laws from coming to Northern Ireland. On both occasions, they were thwarted by the government. A new rule expanding the definition of ‘geographical indicators’ was voted down by unionists at Stormont. Ministers at Westminster, who made the ultimate decision, overruled their objections. The government reached the same verdict when unionists attempted to stop new rules on packaging and labelling chemicals.

Meanwhile, a number of court cases destroyed the government’s position that the framework applied only to trade. The High Court in Belfast struck down parts of the Conservatives’ Illegal Migration Act (also known as the Rwanda Bill) in Northern Ireland. It found the legislation was incompatible with EU human rights protections, enshrined by the Windsor Framework. According to the judge, if there was a clash between Brussels’ edicts and UK law, the EU’s authority must prevail.

The court later ruled that parts of the Legacy Act were unlawful, for the same reason. The government appealed both these verdicts, but Labour dropped both appeals, before applying for another appeal on legacy on different grounds.

Both decisions suggested that, across a vast swathe of policy areas, Westminster and Stormont were no longer free to legislate for Northern Ireland. Ultimate authority lay instead with the EU, a foreign power which voters have no means to hold to account.

The Labour government has doubled down rather than easing sea border

When the government announced its recent ‘reset’ with the EU, the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said it would bring “benefits for Northern Ireland”. She was quite clear, though, as were government ministers, that the new deal would work alongside the Windsor Framework, rather than replacing parts of it.

The EU’s insistence that border control posts at NI's ports proceed shows that it does not think the sea border is gone.

The two sides have stuck with the absurd line that Northern Ireland gains advantages from being cut off from the mainstream UK economy.​

​The agreement on agriculture and veterinary standards is expected to remove many of the special requirements for moving food, drink and plant products between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but most of the sea border will be untouched.

Customs declarations and checks will still be needed for all goods, the regulatory barrier for non-food products will be unchanged, onerous GDPR laws will continue to put Great Britain companies off trading here and swathes of life in Northern Ireland will remain subjected to Brussels’ authority rather than the powers of Westminster.

The hard reality of the frontier, and the fact it is expected to be with us for the long-term, is being given physical form by the continued construction of border posts at Larne and other Northern Ireland ports.

This government may not have created the Irish Sea border, but it has doubled down on the arguments that were used to justify it.

If anything, it is less ashamed to preside over a carve-up of the British economy.

It is clear that, for the foreseeable future, the Windsor Framework is set to remain a crippling problem for many businesses and an affront to Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.​