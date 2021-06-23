‘Military veterans in NI feel left behind compared with GB comrades’

A tattered Union flag flies above the remains of a Magherafelt Army base in early 1991, while a trio of men survey the damage from a 500lb (220kg) IRA proxy bomb. The base had been used by the UDR; there were no fatalities

The Armed Forces Bill is currently progressing through Westminster, and will enhance support for our service personnel, veterans and their families and will enshrine the Armed Forces Covenant in law.

All of the political parties in Northern Ireland have signed up to the full implementation of the Armed Forces Covenant as part of New Decade New Approach, and this is the very least that our veterans and wider Armed Forces community deserve.

The implementation of the Armed Forces Covenant should not be turned into a political bargaining chip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterans and the wider Armed Forces community in Northern Ireland deserve better and they deserve to be afforded the same opportunities as their colleagues who live in the other regions of the United Kingdom.

For example, on health, there is a much higher level of clinical isolation among Operation Banner veterans and thus we must ensure we do all we can so that they and others can easily access the right information and assistance.

I have been engaged with a range of organisations in Northern Ireland, and beyond, that provide excellent services around mental health, yet it is important that we do not forget ‘to do the simple things first’.

It is imperative that having a first point of call for veterans with someone who understands the key issues such as mental health, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, alcohol addiction et cetera – and who can listen, understand and signpost the caller to the right help.

I have also heard personally from veterans whose daily lives are affected by injuries sustained during their military service and recognise their frustration in having to endure long waiting lists before receiving any help.

The Armed Forces Bill includes a provision for health (within the Armed Forces Covenant) and this will ensure no disadvantage for veterans and includes a clause for ‘special consideration’ for those with acute needs.

It is worth pointing out that there are a number of initiatives that have been made available to veterans living on the mainland, that are not part of the Covenant, and therefore can only be delivered via the devolved administration – the Rail Travel Card; guaranteed interviews in the Civil Service; and National Insurance breaks for new businesses.

Veterans living in Northern Ireland feel they are disadvantaged compared to their fellow veterans living in other parts of the United Kingdom, and naturally expect similar initiatives to be afforded to them.

The political landscape in Northern Ireland makes the delivery of such initiatives more difficult – I will do my best to rectify this.

I am acutely aware that many who have left the armed services are perfectly content with their lives as civilians and do not require help.

However, there are many who require help and support across a range of issues, including health, housing, and educational needs - thus the full implementation of the Armed Forces Covenant is critical in order to ensure that help is provided as and when required.

I will continue to use my role as Veterans Commissioner to lobby on their behalf and to be a strong voice for every veteran living in Northern Ireland.

~ Danny Kinahan is a former Army captain who served in Northern Ireland and continental Europe, later becoming Ulster Unionist Party MLA for South Antrim, and then the area’s MP. He is presently the Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe