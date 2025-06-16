Owen Polley: Condescending progressives will not fix the immigration issue

While Ballymena rioters only succeeded in damaging their own community, increased immigration has added an unpredictable element in communities that already felt let down. Pic: PA Wire

​​I grew up in the Ballymena area, and much of my family still lives there, so the violence that afflicted the town last week was particularly hard to watch. The rioters damaged their own communities, and undermined protests about sexual violence which were based on legitimate concerns.

It would be wrong to portray the Ballymena of my youth as some kind of idyll.

The town had a long history of prosperity and hard work, but, like most other places, some problems were beginning to develop. Major employers, like Michelin and Gallaher, renowned for good working conditions and high wages, were already taking on fewer workers back then.

Ballymena also became associated with drug abuse that blighted the lives of many young people.

Still, in the 1990s, some of the issues that the town faces today were unimaginable.

The Michelin and Gallaher plants, and the thousands of jobs they provided, are now gone.

Another major firm, the construction group Patton’s, collapsed in 2013, putting hundreds of people out of work and causing difficulties for other local businesses that relied on its custom. The once thriving town centre is now lined with charity shops and the people on the streets have a markedly different look.

None of these issues are exclusive to Ballymena. Nor do they excuse wanton and indiscriminate rioting, which only deepens the town’s problems.

It would still be unwise, though, to ignore this background.

In common with the rest of the UK, increased immigration to Northern Ireland has added an unpredictable element in communities that already felt let down and neglected.

Most of the new arrivals in Ballymena are there for legitimate reasons and contribute positively to the town. They fill jobs in the health service, or take up posts in hotels and restaurants.

At the Moy Park chicken factory, which was previously owned by O’Kane’s, many of the workers now hail from foreign countries.

The protests last week, which preceded the violence, focused on a different community. Two boys, who spoke Romanian in court, were charged with attempted rape, while a 28-year-old man was arrested and later released.

As the News Letter reported on Saturday, the North Antrim MP, Jim Allister, has claimed that busloads of Roma people, who come from eastern Europe, have arrived in Ballymena through the open and unmonitored border with the Republic. There is a widespread belief in the town and in other parts of Northern Ireland, that this community is often associated with crime and that its members frequently have no visible means of employment.

This may or may not be fair.

We do know, though, that the Clonavon Terrace area, where the trouble was centred, contains a majority of foreign-born residents and that at least half of those are Roma.

The GB News reporter, Dougie Beattie, told viewers that immigrants were being dispersed from hotels into social and private rental housing in Ballymena, which puts up rents and creates tensions with locals.

In an ironic twist, the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, used her spending review at the House of Commons last week to announce that a similar policy would be pursued nationwide.

The fact that asylum seekers are expensively housed in hotels has formed something of a rallying point for people who oppose widespread immigration. Giving them more permanent homes, though, suggesting that they are here to stay, is hardly an effective way of reducing that anger.

The Conservative government proved incapable of dealing with immigration throughout its time in office and Labour has, if anything, been even more hapless, despite Keir Starmer’s prescient warnings that Britain is becoming ‘an island of strangers’.

In Northern Ireland, our position is complicated by the Windsor Framework, which threatens to undermine any attempts by Westminster to deport people who are here illegally. Then, there is the open border with the Republic, which allows newcomers from the EU, including Roma, to arrive without barriers.

Like Ballymena, many of the areas most affected by these policies have tended to be traditionally unionist. In part, this is because of Sinn Fein’s aggressive campaigning on housing need, which it claims is more acute in nationalist communities.

For that reason, we are treated to the ironic spectacle of representatives from that party, among the most narrowly communal and sectarian in Europe, lecturing unionists about their supposed bigotry. This is the party that, in other contexts, has encouraged sectarian conspiracy theories in its own perceived community.

There is actually very little evidence that nationalists are more welcoming to migrants, and this is neatly underlined by the scale of protests against immigration, some of them turning violent, that we’ve seen in the Republic of Ireland.

The idea that diversity creates strong societies has become an article of faith for many modern liberals and it underpins the UK’s commitment to multiculturalism. Unfortunately, research tends to contradict this belief, suggesting instead that well-integrated communities are happier and have more trust in their political leaders.

That is something that Westminster politicians are starting to confront, particularly in the light of Reform UK’s success, even if, as yet, they have failed to come up with convincing solutions.