Owen Polley: Perhaps Tories will come to feel shame for their role in Northern Ireland

Would-be Tory leaders Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch at last week's Conservative Party conference

​Unfortunately, that was not a comfortable place to be, because it meant that British sovereignty here had become part of a process of barter between the EU and the UK.

Now, with Stormont back and a Labour government in place, it can seem like the rest of the country does not care very much about this corner of the Kingdom. Last week, the News Letter reported that only one of four contenders to become Conservative leader attended a reception at their party conference, arranged by activists from Northern Ireland. They were all expected to speak.

On the same day, the indefatigable Ben Habib, who was formerly one of Reform UK’s deputy leaders, accused Nigel Farage of disinterest in the sea border and claimed his party leader had effectively ended the pact with Jim Allister’s TUV. The message that republicans draw from these stories, and claim that unionists must accept, is that the right in mainstream British politics knows nothing about Northern Ireland, cares less and would push us out of the Union if that were easy to do. It’s tempting for pro-Union people to fall into this type of thinking too. There’s a tradition in unionism of feeling let down by our fellow countrymen, and in particular the English, that is founded, to a degree, on experience. It was captured by Rudyard Kipling in his poem Ulster, which concluded with the lines, “If England drive us forth / We shall not fall alone.”

It does not necessarily follow, though, that because this tiny corner of the Kingdom is sometimes overlooked, we are not wanted or needed. In any case, this country relies on a complex web of allegiances, relationships and historical affinities, not just the whim of its biggest part.

I cannot defend the Tory leadership candidates for standing-up their hard-working activists at the Northern Ireland Conservatives’ reception. Indeed, the party has frequently let down Conservative members here, offering them lukewarm support or showing little interest in their electoral efforts.

At the same time, the NI Tories are a small group that has struggled to attract votes. Its activists have complained frequently over the years that the party’s headquarters ignored them in favour of courting bigger unionist parties. That may imply that Westminster based Tories were never serious about supporting their local organistion, but it cannot be interpreted a slight to Northern Ireland as a whole.

At the party conference in Birmingham, the reception may have been unfortunately timed. By Tuesday evening, a hectic round of receptions and events was beginning to wind down. The candidates would have been tired and they were focused on delivering speeches from the main stage the next day. Those addresses could have made or broken their campaigns to become leader of the Conservatives.

There may have been another factor at play too.

Frankly, the Conservatives’ treatment of Northern Ireland during the Brexit process was something of an embarrassment to them. This is a party that is supposed to believe passionately in the Union, and consecutive Tory leaders claimed that they would ‘never be neutral’ when it came to this province’s place in the United Kingdom.

In the Conservative mindset, the Northern Ireland Protocol and Windsor Framework are caught up with the idea that the Tories ‘got Brexit done’. But some consequences of the Irish Sea border have already become clear, while other potential problems are still being delayed, in order to disguise its full disastrous impact.

Westminster has lost control over huge swathes of life in Northern Ireland, if recent court judgements about EU law are upheld, and our economy is starting to be detached forcibly from the UK’s internal market.

Subjects connected to this province are therefore hardly matters for pride, that Conservative candidates want to revel in. The kinds of messages that they might want to deliver on Northern Ireland will inevitably ring hollow, in the aftermath of what has happened.

The prospective leaders could either defend what their predecessors did, in which case their arguments will be difficult to justify. Or they could claim that they would undo the damage inflicted by Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, which would make a Northern Irish audience immediately sceptical.

Remember, the Northern Ireland Protocol was originally portrayed as a solution to the problem of maintaining an open land border on this island, while satisfying the EU’s demands that its market remain ‘protected’ from British goods. The Tory government eventually recognised that the arrangements were unworkable, but it never solved the underlying problems, and indeed, in some respects made them worse, by negotiating the Windsor Framework.

Is it any wonder, as that party tries to win back the public’s confidence across the UK, that its potential leaders do not want to dwell on another failure, when it was originally portrayed as a rare success? That does not mean, necessarily, that they are snubbing Northern Ireland. But we’re still a touchy subject, and, in any case, at a busy conference, regional receptions are not always the priority they should be.

