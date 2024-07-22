Owen Polley: The IFA has given cover to the GAA for its £300 million Casement stadium demands

Patrick Nelson, IFA chief executive, seen above at Windsor Park, championed Casement. Owen Polley writes that as a football fan he would love NI to stage a big tournament but £300m on a stadium for another sport can’t be justified for a few weeks of visitors. Pic Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye

Ministers and officials were apparently angry that she dominated discussions of the subject at cabinet meetings, despite not being an elected Labour politician.

That was a very serious allegation and, if it was true, it was both outrageous and an ominous development for unionists. Gray has had a long career as a senior civil servant, both on the mainland and in Northern Ireland, but she also spent time during the Troubles running a pub in Newry. The Times cited a ‘Stormont source’, familiar with negotiations over Casement Park, who described Sir Keir Starmer’s political enforcer as ‘very close’ to Conor Murphy, the Sinn Fein finance minister.

This newspaper asked Gray about all this and she did not reply.

Despite all the controversy, the facts about the proposed stadium in west Belfast are relatively straightforward. It was supposed to cost around £77 million ten years ago and the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) committed to provide £15 million of that total.

There were problems with the site, including objections from local residents, so the GAA could not deliver its facility. Now, the project has no developer and the latest cost was estimated at £310 million. Meanwhile, the idea that the government at Westminster should pay the vast majority of the shortfall has become yet another republican shibboleth.

More serious than that, though, otherwise reasonable journalists and politicians, who are perfectly aware of the strains on both the UK and Northern Ireland budgets, have effectively demanded a blank cheque too. That’s because Casement Park has acquired a status that is particularly valuable in Ulster politics. An expensive rebuild has become ‘A Thing That Nice Progressive People Want’. It’s a classification that effectively puts it beyond scrutiny, logic or argument for a section of our political class.

The inclusion of Casement Park in the British Isles’ plans for hosting the Euro 2028 football championships helped put it in that category. And a key aspect of that process was the support of the Irish Football Association (IFA), which runs soccer in Northern Ireland and organises our international teams.

At an early stage, the IFA claimed that there was ‘no route’ to funding the expansion of its own National Stadium, at Windsor Park, so that it could meet the requirements for the tournament. Instead, it repeatedly and at times almost aggressively championed the idea of a facility at Casement Park.

Two of the main figures in this campaign were Patrick Nelson, the body’s chief executive, who previously refused to deny that he would receive a bonus for delivering Euro 2028 to Northern Ireland, and the former Alliance MLA, Chris Lyttle, who is the IFA’s head of public affairs. In contrast, the majority of fans of the Northern Ireland football team strongly oppose the idea of playing Europe’s premier international football tournament at a GAA stadium.

The IFA, mind you, is used to being at odds with its own supporters.

The popular Northern Ireland fanzine, Our Wee Country, used to highlight the organisation’s repeated blunders and failures, in a regular feature called Inept Farcical Absurd. Over intervening years, the governing body became marginally more professional, but it was still badly out of touch with its core customers.

This is not even the first time that football mandarins have tried to foist an unpopular stadium plan on fans. Under the leadership of Howard Wells, the IFA backed proposals for a new venue at the Maze, shared with the GAA and Ulster Rugby.

That was at a time when planners already acknowledged the drawbacks of out-of-town arenas. Unionists were also concerned that a proposed museum at the site of the old prison could become a shrine to terrorists. Today, many nationalist arguments for spending vast amounts of public money on Casement amount to little more than, ‘we want, so we should get’. The GAA’s president, Jarlath Burns, even implied that the government owed his community some sort of compensation for its supposed misconduct over the years.

From less partisan commentators, we’ve heard about the apparent benefits that hosting Euro 2028 could bring to Belfast. I am a keen football fan, and I would love to see Northern Ireland stage a major tournament, if the circumstances were different. But spending £310 million on a stadium for another sport, at specifications that are not needed in the longer term, cannot possibly be justified for a few weeks of excitement and visitors.

All the home nations, plus the Republic, are officially hosts for Euro 2028, but none of them are guaranteed qualification. If Northern Ireland is there, many fans will feel uncomfortable attending a supposedly ‘home’ game in republican west Belfast, whereas, if our team does not qualify, the consequences will be even worse.

In response to all of this, the IFA has made vague statements about the legacy it will gain, if Casement Park stages matches in the finals. Notably, though, it cannot come up with a single concrete example of these perks, beyond airy assumptions about knock-on effects or a ‘feel good factor’.

The Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs raised many of these concerns in letters to the governing body, but it received more of the same fluff. Is it any wonder then that, if anything, fans’ opposition to Casement is hardening?

Despite Sue Gray’s alleged interventions, The Times reckoned last week that the government would not commit to extra funding for Casement, at least for the time being. Many people will see that as good sense.