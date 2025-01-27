Owen Polley: The Stormont Brake has proved, as expected, to be useless

Hilary Benn promised a consultation on bringing British packaging laws in line with EU requirements for chemicals. The government will also allow ministers to adopt EU laws and standards, supposedly to avoid divergence within the UK market, but as Lord Dodds argued it is an unreliable method of managing the Irish Sea border

​The chief problem with the Northern Ireland Protocol, aside from checks and paperwork, is that it leaves many aspects of everyday life here, including trade, under EU law.

​As Brussels’ regulations change and expand, that means our laws diverge increasingly from those in the rest of the UK. It becomes more difficult for mainland companies to do business here, our firms are at a competitive disadvantage and we are pushed ever further to the margins of our nation’s economy and politics.

When Rishi Sunak negotiated the Windsor Framework, back in 2023, he claimed these difficulties would be solved by the ‘Stormont Brake’. Under that mechanism, 30 MLAs could ask the government to pull the brake, if changes to Brussels’ legislation threatened to cause divergence from Great Britain. In theory, ministers at Westminster could then veto the amendments and prevent them from applying in Northern Ireland.

This commitment was further highlighted and supposedly strengthened in the government’s ‘Safeguarding the Union’ deal with the DUP. The party returned to Stormont on the basis that it had stopped an automatic pipeline of EU law flowing to Northern Ireland.

Unfortunately last week, the brake failed its first test of effectiveness, as the secretary of state refused to prevent new rules on packaging and labelling for chemicals from applying here. He rejected the application to pull the brake, which was supported by every unionist MLA, on the basis that the changes would not have, “a significant impact specific to the everyday life of communities in Northern Ireland”.

The brake, as its critics had always predicted, proved incapable of preventing our laws from diverging from those in the rest of the UK. The same is likely to be true of ‘applicability motions’. They are supposed to stop the EU from imposing brand new laws (as opposed to changes to existing ones) on Northern Ireland and making Irish Sea barriers worse.

That mechanism was triggered by unionists in the assembly last March, but nearly a year later the government hasn’t announced whether it intends to use its veto.

This sorry picture raises a lot of issues, particularly for the DUP, which has clearly failed to stop the pipeline of EU law.

The biggest question is not why the party returned to Stormont. There was always an argument to be made that that was for the best, even if its logic was highly contestable.

The more interesting puzzle is why its leaders thought they were going to get away with misleading people about the contents of their deal.

Did they simply not understand that the claims they were making were false? Did they think people would not notice? Or was the DUP so high on the sugar rush of an impending deal – any deal – that it did not care?

Perhaps it convinced itself that, on the back of media enthusiasm, voters would be so grateful to have the assembly restored they would forget complicated, inconvenient details about the sea border.

We cannot know for sure.

By now, though, most unionists have accepted that the existing mechanisms cannot prevent Northern Ireland’s estrangement from the Union.

Some have suggested that, instead, the Irish Sea border can be managed by the government voluntarily aligning the whole UK’s rules with the EU.

In Hilary Benn’s statement last week, he promised a consultation on bringing British packaging and labelling laws in line with Brussels’ requirements for chemicals. At Westminster, the government is also pushing through a bill that will allow ministers to quickly adopt EU laws and standards, supposedly in part to avoid divergence within the UK market.

That may seem positive for Northern Ireland, but as Lord Dodds argued in these pages last week, it is an unreliable method of managing the Irish Sea border.

Last year, Labour broke a promise, entered into by the Conservatives, to standardise Windsor Framework food labelling rules across the UK, so they would not apply only to Northern Ireland. Companies from Great Britain protested that this measure would cost them money, so it was quickly dropped.

The Product Regulation and Metrology Bill, which has been touted as a solution to divergence, is being sold to businesses as a way of providing flexibility. In other words, while the government may adopt EU regulations in some instances, it could also decide in other areas that they hamper the economy.

In any case, any change in policy at Westminster, and all the issues with Brussels’ rules come rushing back. If the Conservatives, or Reform UK, form part of the next government, it is highly unlikely that they will align voluntarily with EU diktats. The prevailing view on the right is still that shedding regulations can give British firms an advantage over their continental counterparts.

There is also political danger in Northern Ireland being used as a pretext to roll back aspects of Brexit. Whether or not it is fair, that perception could cause resentment in Great Britain, and weaken the goodwill and solidarity which still play an underrated part in glueing together our Union.

Of course, unionists must hope for policies at Westminster that lessen problems with the framework. It would be silly not to be realistic and pragmatic.