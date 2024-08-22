Owen Polley: The Ulster Unionist Party should take note - you can be both moderate and firm on the Union

The former UUP leader Mike Nesbitt’s unionism sometimes seems like the Christianity practised by vicars who do not believe in God. Above left in 2019 he joined Alliance’s Stephen Farry and SF’s Niall Ó Donnghaile, right, behind Jake and Emma de Souza’s bid to have UK citizenship law applied differently in Northern Ireland. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

​​There was no shortage of commentators keen to write obituaries for the Ulster Unionist Party, in the aftermath of Doug Beattie’s unexpected resignation on Monday.

And there were plenty of social media pundits who wanted to cast his departure as part of an inexorable decline for unionism.

The comedian and columnist, Jake O’Kane, tweeted that, “This will be the moment historians look back and say… the UUP ended.” While former Alliance candidate, Duncan Morrow, predicted that, “the remainder” of Ulster Unionist voters (i.e. those who are not conservative and therefore indistinguishable from DUP supporters) would soon defect to the Alliance party, where they would stay, forever.

Isn’t it amazing, how, for some people, every breaking news story turns out to be fresh evidence for their existing theories and prejudices?

The received wisdom, in this instance, was that Beattie was forced out by dinosaur-like unionist ‘traditionalists’. The former army captain made another doomed attempt to modernise, but unionism is unreformable, so after a spell of liberalisation the UUP reverted to type.

Meanwhile, the rest of society is moving on in an inevitably ‘liberal’ and ‘progressive’ direction. Most unionists are too stupid or stubborn to realise they’re being left behind, so they will be condemned to greater and still greater irrelevance.

This is, of course, to borrow Boris Johnson’s phrase, ‘an inverted pyramid of piffle’.

First of all, as the News Letter reported yesterday, many perceived traditionalists in the UUP, including most of its large party organisation in Fermanagh, firmly wanted Mr Beattie to stay. Meanwhile, some of his opponents were avowed liberals, who resisted his plans to revamp the party’s structures, but supported their former leader’s political instincts. It is true that Mr Beattie, along with many other unionists, believed that voters drifted to the Alliance party because of changing attitudes to social issues, like same-sex marriage and abortion. That led him to conclude that a unionist party with a more modern outlook was needed.

He was not wrong, but, far from being a heretic, his approach was largely in line with mainstream UUP thinking for at least twenty years. Just as previous leaders struggled to realise that vision, there were some difficulties with Mr Beattie’s implementation .

Firstly, too often Ulster Unionists’ attempts to seem ‘inclusive’ caused them to appear confused on constitutional issues. After all, the party’s overarching purpose was still supposed to be protecting and strengthening the Union.

In recent times, we’ve seen the UUP’s Mike Nesbitt, who is now touted as potentially returning as leader, co-sponsoring an event at Stormont aimed at Irish citizens here receiving votes in European Parliamentary elections.

That was not some complicated constitutional conundrum - it was just a cause whose purpose was to undercut British sovereignty. How does the UUP get into such muddles?

In a similar vein, Mr Nesbitt backed Emma De Souza’s campaign to have UK citizenship law applied differently here, despite all the court judgements that contradicted her. In the aftermath of Brexit, he even told The Australian newspaper that Northern Ireland would not be worse off in an all-Ireland state.

Unionism is, and always has been, broad and far-reaching, but Mr Nesbitt’s unionism sometimes seems rather like the Christianity practised by vicars who do not believe in God.

The UUP, to be fair, criticised the Northern Ireland Protocol consistently, and some of the most penetrating critiques of the Irish Sea border came from Lord Empey. Like many of his party-mates, though, Mr. Beattie thought that the DUP’s boycott of Stormont was self-defeating and undermined support for Northern Ireland.

That argument was eventually accepted by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Gavin Robinson. But Mr. Beattie was also inclined to dismiss the importance of the sea border altogether, or even imply that Northern Ireland should take advantage of being politically and economically estranged from the rest of the UK.

He liked to philosophise about his British identity, but he was less focused on practical aspects of the Union. Indeed, it could appear that he was relaxed about them being diluted or removed.

It was not clear, either, what ‘progressive’ or ‘liberal’ meant, once red button issues like same-sex marriage were largely settled. Those buzzwords were often linked to fashionable theories on gender and race that are hugely divisive, and have been challenged increasingly in the political mainstream, thanks to developments like the Cass Report.

If voters were true believers in that kind of extremism, they would always be drawn more to Alliance than a unionist party playing with a ‘woke’ image. Indeed, the idea that younger people would inevitably move further to the left socially was already being challenged across much of Europe, where many electors were actually turning to the right.

The UUP leadership election could easily turn into another futile debate about liberalism vs. traditionalism in the party. It could also be a coronation or an embarrassment, because credible candidates are difficult to find in a party where many of the best-known politicians have already had a go at the top job.