Owen Polley: There is a risk that unionists will again repeat falsehoods about the Irish Sea border

The Irish Sea border was always most keenly defended by the government – which essentially wanted us to ‘pipe down’ about an inconvenient problem; nationalists – whose goal was to re-orientate our economic and political life toward Dublin; and pro-EU liberals – who preferred to preserve our links with Brussels above our connections to the rest of the UK.

Unfortunately, some of the most persistent falsehoods were also repeated by unionists.

Infamously, the DUP claimed to have got rid of the Irish Sea border, as well as the green lane, through its Safeguarding the Union agreement with Rishi Sunak.

After Gavin Robinson became leader, he changed that position, acknowledging his party ‘oversold’ its achievements initially. For that reason, he fought the general election on the basis that the DUP would attempt to remove EU law, but still argued that it had achieved significant progress.

Meanwhile, the UUP is now led by Mike Nesbitt, who was previously in charge for five years, between 2012 and 2017.

As the News Letter reported last week, Mr Nesbitt has asserted that the protocol creates ‘opportunities’ that Northern Ireland should ‘grasp’. He even claimed that ‘dual access’ to the British and European markets might form a selling point for the status quo, in any future border poll.

There are certainly many unionists who believe that the sea border is here to stay and that we need to be realistic about that. They argue that by raging impotently against the current trading arrangements we could do Northern Ireland harm and start to undermine other aspects of our place in the UK.

That’s far from a ridiculous point of view, but it’s another thing to misrepresent or misunderstand the problems created by the protocol and the framework.

In fact, it’s a particularly bad time to argue that the sea border is much reduced, or that it might amount to an advantage. At the end of the month, new parcel rules come into force for business to business transactions.

Mainland companies previously sent goods to Northern Ireland through the Royal Mail or commercial couriers without fuss. Now, they must use the ‘internal market scheme’, which was how Safeguarding the Union rebranded the ‘green lane’.

That means businesses signing up as trusted traders and going through customs processes. In other words, it means extra time, work and costs. Many will not bother, and the dog food company, Purina, has already made that decision.

By October, the latest phase of the Framework’s labelling regulations will also apply to groceries coming to our shops. Butter, cheese, milk and a swathe of dairy products will now have to carry ‘Not for EU’ markings, in order to be sold here.

We were told initially that this requirement would be UK wide, so Northern Ireland would not be affected specifically, but like many of the government’s promises, that was never delivered. Another phase of labelling rules will be enforced from October 2025.

As if that were not bad enough, in December, Brussels is set to introduce new product safety regulations. Thanks to the protocol they will apply in Northern Ireland (so much for the DUP’s claim that it had ended an ‘automatic pipeline’ of EU law).

Under the new rules, companies in Great Britain will need to have a legal representative based in the EU or in NI, in order to sell here. There was a suggestion, in the King’s Speech, that the government may legislate to impose a similar requirement across the UK. But we’ve seen before that action to mitigate the sea border often does not materialise.

The likelihood is that the easy, fuss free transactions that underpinned our place in the British economy will be damaged further. As a consequence, our commercial life will become more closely entwined with the Republic, and less connected to Great Britain.

That would be unacceptable to any genuine UK unionist, even if it carried a significant economic dividend. But, as the economist Dr Esmond Birnie so painstakingly explained in these pages last week, those promised advantages have failed to materialise.

The protocol and framework did not spark the influx of investment that Mr Sunak claimed would turn this place into the most exciting economic zone in the world. “The data suggests we have not gained from dual market access,” Dr Birnie wrote. The protocol has “probably seen trade diversion” in supply chains, meaning higher costs for businesses.

In summary, he described the sea border as, “quite a lot of pain for little gain.”

Unfortunately, outside the News Letter, the effects of the protocol are not often explored in the media. As the latest tranche of Irish Sea frictions hit this Autumn, you can expect coverage to remain muted. Many people would like to pretend these problems don’t exist.

Unfortunately, for unionist politicians, and despite attempts to claim otherwise, these issues are directly relevant to our constitutional position. There will be a range of views on how to tackle them, but it would be negligent to ignore them or deny that they exist.