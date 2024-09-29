Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer did not mention Northern Ireland in his keynote speech to the Labour Party Conference, in Liverpool. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

​This was the first time that he’d addressed his party’s annual gathering since becoming prime minister. Naturally, he wanted to speak about important issues that affect the whole of the UK, even if his message on those subjects was not particularly convincing or inspiring.

At the same time, some mention of this province’s integral place in the Union would have been reassuring. The Labour government’s main intervention in Northern Irish affairs, so far, was its announcement of another investigation into the murder of Pat Finucane.

That was a deeply unpromising start, from a pro-Union perspective.

In addition, a tranche of changes to the Irish Sea border are due to go live this week. That internal barrier, whose reach has been confirmed to extend far beyond trade arrangements, is surely one of the biggest current challenges to the United Kingdom’s integrity.

For a leader who is interested in the UK’s future, it may have been worth a mention, even if only in the context of our relationships with the EU.

After all, in the last days of the Tory administration, some commentators believed that Labour could make our sea border problems go away, by resetting Britain’s relationship with Brussels. If that is one of the government’s foreign policy objectives, it was not specified in Sir Keir’s speech.

The secretary of state, Hilary Benn, did discuss the sea border, promising to “take all necessary steps to safeguard Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.” Less heartening was his pledge to “implement the Windsor Framework pragmatically and in good faith.”

Labour says it wants to negotiate a veterinary agreement with the EU, which could make it easier to send food between Great Britain and Europe (or indeed Northern Ireland). But many of the sea border’s most damaging effects no longer relate to agricultural products. The debate has rather moved beyond this issue.

At least, at the fringe of the conference in Liverpool, ministers dismissed the idea that there should be an early ‘border poll’ on our constitutional future. During an event organised by the SDLP, the NIO junior minister, Fleur Anderson, told the audience that it was “not a priority for us” (Labour) and a vote was not ‘imminent’.

Hilary Benn had already rejected the argument that he ought to set out criteria for triggering a referendum on Northern Ireland’s annexation by the Republic. The Belfast Agreement stipulates that the secretary of state is responsible for deciding whether a plebiscite should take place: beyond that, no further formulae are needed.

That is an important point which is often either misrepresented or deliberately ignored by Irish separatists. The government should on no account be harried into giving away this vital prerogative.

While it was good to hear that ministers have not been swayed by nationalist campaigning on this issue, it was not the same as expressing warmth or enthusiasm about Northern Ireland’s place in the UK. Before Sir Keir came to office, he claimed he would support NI remaining in the Union, but his government’s rhetoric so far has at best been neutral.

This province was certainly let down repeatedly by the last Conservative government. At least, though, the Tories described their party proudly as ‘unionist’ and, even if their actions did not always reflect that unionism, they were keen to proclaim it in theory.

Indeed, as the Conservatives meet for their conference this week, it will be worth listening carefully for any change in tone on Northern Ireland.

The focus at this event, in Birmingham, will be the forthcoming leadership election. Will the candidates have anything significant to say about our place in the Union, the challenges we face or the sea border that cuts us off from Great Britain?

At least one of the contenders to be Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, made a specific pitch earlier this year to members in Northern Ireland. She claimed to have an insight into some of the problems faced by Conservatives here, because her husband stood as an election candidate in Foyle in 2015, and wrote that, “the rest of our United Kingdom… benefits hugely from Northern Ireland’s contribution.”

To be cynical, it’s easy to say things like this, particularly when you are canvassing for support, and the Conservatives are freer to be forthright in opposition than they were in government.

When Labour announced the Finucane inquiry, for instance, the shadow NI secretary of state, Alex Burghart, spoke clearly against the decision. That sort of candour was not always evident when the Conservatives were in government.

It’s not difficult to think of examples, from just months ago, of Tory ministers showing weakness in the face of grievance-mongering by Irish nationalists or demands from the Dublin government.

At the same time, when unionists had chances to participate constructively in national politics, look beyond Northern Ireland and build relationships across the UK, they did not always take those opportunities, to put it mildly.