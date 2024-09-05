Paul Givan: I want the school day to be free from phones so that our children can fully participate in activities

Many countries across the world are increasingly taking steps to limit phone use at school. These changes can make the world of difference in our classrooms and ensure our children can fully participate in school life

I have written to schools advising that pupils should not use their personal mobiles, or similar devices, during the school day. In particular, such devices should not normally be brought into primary schools.

Of course, there will be some reasonable exceptions but for the most part I want the school day to be free from phones.

I have made this decision after considering emerging evidence and coming to the conclusion that this action will benefit learning, improve safeguarding and protect wellbeing.

There is growing evidence that the personal use of mobile phones during the school day can be distracting for children. Restricting access can have a positive impact on academic engagement and achievement.

It is also important that we keep our children safe in school. Studies have shown that one in five children have experienced bullying behaviour online and nearly a third have viewed pornography by the age of 11.

Excessive use can also impact on sleep and give rise to heightened feelings of anxiety.

The psychologist Jonathan Haidt in his book The Anxious Generation argues that the increase in time spent online has coincided with a mental health crisis internationally.

Key issues associated with significant phone use by children and adolescents include social deprivation, sleep deprivation, attention fragmentation and addiction.

It is noted that self-harm and suicide rates amongst teenagers across the UK have significantly increased in the last decade.

With this in mind, I believe that we must act to restrict the personal use of mobile phones in education.

Schools already have a duty to safeguard and promote the welfare of pupils and many will have policies in place on the use of mobile phones. I hope that my guidance will make existing good practice, normal practice.

There are a range of potential approaches that schools may use and it will be important that they consult with the whole school community and consider individual circumstances which may require a different approach.

I am aware of examples of schools that have introduced mobile inhibiting devices. I would like to test and evaluate this approach further.

To do so, I plan to introduce a small pilot where these devices could be used and the impact assessed. The pilot will focus on post-primary schools and will initially be for a maximum of 10 schools.

Of course, schools can only do so much and the vast majority of children’s time online will occur at home. We must therefore work to ensure our children are empowered and equipped with the knowledge and skills to use technology safely and responsibly.

This is extremely important, and is already an essential part of the school curriculum.

The use of mobile phones in schools is an important issue for us to consider as a society. By working together as government, schools and parents we can ensure our children have the very best opportunities to fulfil their potential.

This guidance on the use of phones in schools will hopefully support effective practice in our classrooms. Helping children to better concentrate, engage and learn and to enjoy break and lunch playing, having fun, playing sports and socialising with their friends.

I believe phone-free school environments are conducive to my aim of every child being happy, learning and succeeding in education.

​