Phelim McAleer: Democrats and Disney are paying the price for alienating white men by painting them as relics of 'toxic masculinity'

For years, they've peddled stories and policies drenched in diversity, girl power, and equity lectures. For the Democrats, "diversity" became shorthand for employing anyone except the white guy, regardless of qualifications. For Disney, it meant shoehorning racially diverse characters into incongruous situations where racial diversity did not exist.

Both loved painting young men – especially white ones – as relics of "toxic masculinity" and bastions of unearned privilege. Their disdain cuts across races but saves the sharpest barbs for young white guys, the supposed root of all evils.

And now, Disney and the Democratic Party are scratching their heads over why these very men are ghosting them, with Disney urgently soliciting pitches for Gen Z male-focused films and Democrats pouring resources into studies and outreach to win back young male voters. Who could have foreseen that insulting your core audience might backfire?

Let's start with Disney, that Los Angeles behemoth that's turned fairy tales into finger-wagging fiascos. Once the undisputed champ of family fun, Disney decided to "evolve" by injecting social sermons into everything, often neutering the heroic vibes that drew crowds.

Take ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, the 2023 movie that saw Harrison Ford's whip-wielding icon turned into a doddering old man saved by a sassy female sidekick. It lost hundreds of millions and destroyed a storied franchise.

But if you really want to see a destroyed franchise, let's look at ‘Star Wars’, which crumbled under its own wokeness. Luke Skywalker morphed into a bitter has-been schooled by Rey, the flawless Force-wielder. The creators of ‘The Acolyte’ (2024) bragged about being the ‘gayest’ instalment in the Star Wars franchise, swapping lightsabres for lectures – and bombed accordingly.

Live-action flops abound: ‘The Little Mermaid’ (2023) swaps red hair for representation (fine), but rewrites classic romantic songs for messages about consent. ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ turns Hulk into a patriarchy-smashing therapist. ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ tried a Margot Robbie-led reboot, but fans mutinied, begging for the return of Johnny Depp's boozy buccaneer.

Now, Disney's execs – those visionary idiots – are begging Hollywood for help, according to Variety - the industry newspaper. They're desperate for material that will attract young men.

Did they forget white men are America's top earners?

They're the ones with disposable income for tickets and merch. Insult them, and poof – your profits evaporate.

Over in politics, the Democrats' brain trust proves equally dim. Kamala Harris snagged a measly 42% of male votes in 2024 – the worst Democratic showing ever. Among 18-29 year olds just 46%, with a yawning 13-point gender gap.

Latinos and blacks drifted from the Democrats, but young white men bolted fastest.

The message to white men: you are irredeemable racists and have built a terrible country, even though America offers some of the greatest opportunities for minorities on the planet. There is a reason so many of the world’s huddled masses try to come to the US.

Enter the ‘Speaking with American Men Project’, a $20 million boondoggle that tried to work out how to solve this existential problem. Thirty focus groups later, the revelation: Young men don't like a political party that doesn't like them.

Idiots in charge thought they could vilify white men – the largest voting bloc with sky-high turnout – and still win. Newsflash: White men vote in droves and fund campaigns. Alienate them, and your coalition crumbles.

Disney emasculates heroes; Dems demonize dudes. Result? Young white men – high-earners, reliable voters – bail for games, pods and Donald Trump.

Fixes? Disney's scrambling for bro-content, which they might get if they splash enough money around. But will their woke staff tolerate it? It's more difficult for the Democratic party who seem to have been infiltrated by wokeism that is not going away anytime soon. Until it does they won’t allow change to be even discussed, never mind implemented. President JD Vance is looking more likely every day.

