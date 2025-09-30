Phelim McAleer: Unremarkable book documents Kamala Harris's equally unremarkable presidency campaign

Kamala Harris’s book is so unimpressive that it will pass unremarked by most of America, writes Phelim McAleer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These books are normally like bad school reunions: everyone spins entertaining and bitchy tales to make themselves the hero, while finger-pointing at the "real" villains.

Enter Kamala Harris's, ‘107 Days’, a slim volume that's like the candidate: a lazy, badly put together mess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's less a memoir and more a campaign diary. The book is similar to Kamala’s presidential run: short, shallow, and utterly forgettable.

The book's title nods to the length of her doomed bid, from Joe Biden's abrupt dropout to her historic loss to Donald Trump. But honestly, it could be subtitled ‘How I Spent My Summer Vacation Avoiding Substance’.

Structured as a day-by-day chronicle, it's basically Harris's Google Calendar on steroids: "Flew to Cincinnati – oh, what a charming Rust Belt gem (that my policies help destroy) – where I delivered a barnburner speech on Trump's existential threat and why taxpayers should foot the bill for gender-affirming care for illegal migrants in prisons." (I'm paraphrasing, but barely.)

Each ‘chapter’ – if you can call a few paragraphs a chapter – is a monotonous litany of stump speeches, photo ops and platitudes. Where's the juicy stuff – the backroom brawls, the snide digs at rivals? There's nothing. The book is like Kamala: a lot of words signifying nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of rivals, the only real shade in this book isn't aimed at Existential Threat Trump. No, Harris saves her barbs for the Biden clan, particularly First Lady ‘Dr’ Jill, who apparently delighted in needling Kamala while Joe clung to power.

We also get whines about how 107 days wasn't enough for America to "get to know" her. Girl, please – you were vice-president for four years!

If voters didn't know you by then, maybe it's because you spent that time hiding in a self-imposed progressive bubble, emerging only for embarrassing word-salad interviews with friendly journalists.

And speaking of journalists – if the campaign was so short, wouldn't you rush to get yourself out there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But no, Kamala waited a whopping 40 days for her first big interview. And even then, she dragged Tim Walz, her vice-presidential candidate, along like a security blanket, turning it into a cringey tag-team flop.

She could've blitzed the networks, podcasts, and local swing-state media outlets in week one – introduce yourself, charm the masses, pivot from Biden's baggage. But no, Kamala needed time to... what? Practice her cackle?

The book also reveals she holed up for almost a full week of her 107 days prepping for the one debate she had with Donald Trump. In the book, Harris loves reminding us she's a "former prosecutor" – as if that's her superpower.

Well, then, shouldn't she be able to think on her feet, craft compelling narratives, distil complex facts into zingers for a jury of 12 or, y'know, 150 million voters? As the vice-president, a lifelong politician and a former prosecutor, she should've been battle-tested and ready to debate, but she wasn't. That's the kind of bubble she lived in. Or perhaps that's just how bad of a candidate she was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quite simply, she wasn't ready for prime time. In fact, she was at her most popular when the public didn't know her. The more they got to see the real Kamala, the lower she fell in the polls.

‘107 Days’ isn't just a bad book, it's a glimpse into the emptiness of modern-day progressivism. It's a travelogue and Kamala thinks travelling is an achievement – air miles, an accomplishment.

There is no analysis in the book. No bold policy suggestions. There are a lot of really bad policies rehashed and fake statistics flaunted. For example, we are told that 350 ‘trans people’ were murdered in America last year. It's not true. There is zero data to back up the claim.

She was running for president in a country that had rejected the destructive transgender ideology that made women less safe, destroyed families and mutilated children. But Kamala didn’t care, and the voters punished her for that callousness disguised as compassion. An ad attacking her embrace of the transgender cult was tested by pollsters and found to be one of the most damaging political ads in decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If this book is Kamala’s legacy, it's fitting. It has come out and is so unimpressive that it will pass unremarked by most of America.

Just like her presidential campaign.

​