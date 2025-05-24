Mullogh's iron boiler and ribs on Quail Island

She was a 60-feet-long, 46-ton, iron sailing ketch with an auxiliary steam engine and a single propellor.

Mullogh was launched on the Lagan in 1855, about four years before the then recently established Harland and Wolff launched their first vessel, the Venetian.

Another 56 years would pass before the Titanic was launched.

Mullogh was built by Belfast’s rarely recounted Coates and Young shipbuilder, established in 1835 on the riverside opposite today’s Lanyon Place railway station.

Mullogh’s remarkable history began shortly after being launched with a heroic voyage from Belfast to Australia, crewed by only five sailors.

She not only arrived in Australia in 145 days - intact - but played a vital role in New Zealand’s industrial history until 1923, when she was beached in a lonely New Zealand bay.

Mullogh was still there, the historian assured me 20 years ago.

Mullogh's boiler being repaired,1863

And she’s still there today - her iron ribs, part of her keel and her characteristic ship’s boiler - 170 years after being built in Belfast.

That’s workmanship!

More about her current condition and location shortly but before that - her amazing maritime history.

She arrived first in Melbourne and started trading for about three years carrying seashells on the 31-mile voyage from Broken Bay in New South Wales to Sydney.

Early photo of The Mullogh on Quail Island, source unknown

High in calcium carbonate, the shells were crushed to make cement or concrete.

Mullogh relocated in 1859 to Lyttelton, New Zealand.

Lyttelton’s deep-water harbour served, and still does, Christchurch, where the notorious Sumner sand bar was and continues to be a major hazard to shipping.

In March 1863 Mullogh was following behind the 20-ton ketch Marie Elizabeth which struck the sandbar and sank.

Mullogh rescued several of the stricken ketch’s crew but later, carrying a cargo of barrels of whiskey, Mullogh herself grounded on Sumner sandbar during a storm - an event that apparently initiated much local interest in beachcombing.

Badly damaged, Mullogh was pulled off the beach several weeks later but immediately sank mid-channel.

She was raised, refitted, and began multi-tasking as a tugboat, passenger ship, collier, mail boat, fishing trawler, grain carrier and heavy-duty transporter; one old press cutting mentions ‘five railway trucks on her deck’!

Mullogh became known as ‘the doyen of Lyttelton’.

In 1861 she embarked on a historic voyage - to Port Chalmers with passengers on their way to the Gabriel’s Gully gold rush - the country’s first major gold rush, which reset New Zealand’s economic future.

The little Belfast ship ferried goldminers to and from their fortunes and brought the telegraph engineers and their equipment to New Zealand to build the country’s first telegraph system.

And as if she hadn’t done enough - in 1863 Mullogh delivered the country’s first steam train.

A British-built steam locomotive was shipped to Melbourne, ferried across the Tasman Sea to Lyttelton and lowered onto a barge which was taken in tow by the Mullogh.

There was considerable anxiety about the weight of the locomotive and the instability of the barge but apart from blowing her boiler Mullogh managed extremely well and continued trading until her retirement in1916.

In 1923 she was beached on Quail Island near Christchurch.

Alison Bourke from Donegal was attending a conference in Christchurch several weeks ago so I asked her to photograph the Mullogh.

“Quail Island is in Lyttleton Bay,” Alison explained, “which is a big harbour, just half an hour from the centre of Christchurch. A regular ferry goes in and out to the island, taking about 20 minutes.”

The island used to be a leper colony. It isn’t big - about a two-and-a-half hour walk-around.

There are no cars, only a grassy path or track, all very well looked after, and there are tourist signs all over the island, including one for the Mullogh.

“I climbed down the stony bank and got to about 10 feet from her,” Alison explained. “There are five ships in what’s called ‘the ships’ graveyard’. The tide was in while I was there which wasn’t the best way to see the boats. The Mullogh looks good, obviously quite rusted.”

Alison recognised her boiler from the photo which I’d forwarded.